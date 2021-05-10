CNCO’s Joel Pimentel Announces Departure From Latin Boy Band

Entertainment

CNCO will be down one member. On Sunday night, Joel Pimentel announced that he will be leaving the Latin boy band on May 14.

CNCO made history on the cover of Teen Vogue last month.

Meet our April cover stars @cncomusic. The Latine boy band checking all the boxes ~en espanol ~ #cnco ➡️➡️➡️ https://t.co/EnqDEnfh8G pic.twitter.com/nFyeIK9Zgs — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) April 15, 2021

CNCO made history last month as the first Latin boy band to cover Teen Vogue. The guys seemed unbreakable then, but apparently, that wasn’t the case. In a shocking move, the group’s Chicano member Pimentel that he’s moving on after five years together. CNCO was formed on the reality TV series La Banda in 2015.

Pimentel announced the decision to his fans on Twitter.

“It’s time for me to grow and explore new artistic avenues, ” the 22-year-old wrote in a statement. “It’s time to start building my own path and career. This is why I decided to leave the band.”

Joel Pimentel will join CNCO for one last performance on May 14.

Pimentel is following in the footsteps of Geri Halliwell from the Spice Girls, Zayn Malik from One Direction, and Camila Cabello from Fifth Harmony. They all were the first ones to leave their respective bands. Fortunately for CNCOwners, Pimentel will join CNCO for the band’s virtual livestream concert on May 14.

“This next Friday, May 14, we will perform the five of us, one last time, for our global livestream concert event,” he added.

The four remaining members of CNCO will remain together after Pimentel’s departure.

After Pimentel’s departure, the remaining members, Erick Brian Colón, Richard Camacho, Zabdiel de Jésus, and Christopher Vélez, insist that they will carry on as CNCO. They’re also supporting Pimentel as he embarks on his solo journey.

“We know this news is saddening and is going to be as hard for all of you as it is for us, but we appreciate you sticking with us,” the quartet said in a statement. “While it will be different, we are so excited to continue into this new era of CNCO, and can’t wait for all of you to see what we have in store for you!”

Apparently, Pimentel is already hard at work on his solo project. “I can’t wait to share my new project with you all,” he added. “This is just the beginning.”

