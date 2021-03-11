Latidomusic

Hey DJ! There’s a CNCO Livestream Concert Coming in May

March 11, 2021
AARON SNAIDERMAN

Latin boyband CNCO announced big news for their fans this week. The guys are putting on a livestream concert in May.

The livestream show will include songs from the band’s Déjà Vu album.

CNCO: Déjà Vu Global Streaming will be happening on May 14. Members Joel Pimentel, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, Zabdiel de Jesús, and Richard Camacho will be performing songs from their latest album Déjà Vu, a collection of covers of Latin music classics from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s.

There are music videos for every song on Déjà Vu and they’re still being rolled out. Most recently, CNCO released the visuals for their covers of Christian Castro’s “Por Amarte Así” and Sin Bandera’s “Entra En Mi Vida.”  In the former, the guys sing the Castro hit in the middle of the woods while in the latter, they’re serving Sin Bandera with more sensual vibes.

CNCO is putting on their livestream concert with OCESA. The show will be available worldwide, so their fans can enjoy the music from a safe distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are now available here. There’s also a Zoom and Greet option where can chat meet the guys over Zoom and be treated to an extra three acoustic songs.

CNCO’s greatest hits will also be in the setlist.

Not only will they perform songs from Déjà Vu, but the guys will also be singing their greatest hits. Hopefully among those CNCO classics will be “Reggaeton Lento,” “Hey DJ,” and “Se Vuelve Loca.” Even their recent sexy and grown singles like “Honey Boo” with Natti Natasha and “Beso” could be great ones to perform.

At last month’s Premio Lo Nuestro awards, CNCO was joined by Ricardo Montaner for their surprise performance of “Tan Enamorados.” They’re strangely not nominated at April’s Latin American Music Awards for Favorite Group or Duo, a category the group has dominated in the past.

March 4, 2021
BY  | March 4, 2021 AT 12:21 pm
MAGNUS STUDIOS / LIVE AND LOUD

Marc Anthony will be putting on a live stream concert for his fans in April. The Nuyorican icon announced the news this week about his upcoming show Marc Anthony: One Night Only.

Anthony wants to entertain his fans from a safe distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Life has changed us…undoubtedly,” Anthony said in a statement. “But music is still a tethering wire for us all. It allows us to continue maintaining the illusion, love, and joy alive. And although for safety reasons we cannot be face-to-face yet, I am sure this concert will create an incredible magic that will allow me to connect with my audience, wherever they are, and with all those who need a touch of my music to move forward, to maintain the passion for life.”

With hits like “Vivir Mi Vida” and the ’90s classic “I Need to Know,” there will be a lot more than “moving forward” going on during a Marc Anthony show. The salsa music giant will definitely have our parents, tías, and abuelas getting down to his songs in the living room. We’ll be up in the mix too.

Don’t miss it because the show will be “One Night Only.”

Marc Anthony: One Night Only will be live-streamed worldwide on April 17. The concert will be directed by Grammy Award-winning director Carlos Perez, who shot the music videos for “Despacito” and “Vivir Mi Vida.” Magnus Studios is producing the live stream event.

“At Magnus Studios, we have set out to create unique content and entertainment experiences for worldwide audiences,” said Felipe Pimiento, Magnus COO and head of Magnus Studios, in a statement. “Music is in our DNA and this will mark the first of many music content productions in our production pipeline. We couldn’t be prouder than starting with our own, Marc Anthony, to set the stage for what’s to come.”

Fans can buy tickets now to Marc Anthony: One Night Only at his official website here. Anthony made history back in September when his 3.0 album became the first salsa LP to be certified Diamante in the U.S.

February 19, 2021
BY  | February 19, 2021 AT 8:48 am
MONTANER / INSTAGRAM / SONY MUSIC LATIN: ELASTIC PEOPLE

After releasing an album of cover songs, Latin boyband CNCO got the opportunity to perform one of those hits with the original artist. The guys teamed up with Ricardo Montaner for a live duet of “Tan Enamorados” at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards last night.

The hopes were high for a CNCO-Montaner duet.

Earlier this month, CNCO released its third album, Déjà Vu, where they cover Latin music classics from the ’80s to the early 2000s. The guys first previewed the project late last year with their cover of “Tan Enamorados” by Argentine icon Ricardo Montaner.

When CNCO and Montaner both confirmed their appearances at Premio Lo Nuestro, hopes were running high for them to perform “Tan Enamorados” together. During the group’s medley performance of songs from Déjà Vu, Montaner emerged for the final song.

CNCO delivered a Déjà Vu medley that included Ricardo Montaner!

In white suits that were reminiscent of the Backstreet Boys, CNCO sang the highlights of Déjà Vu that included Cheyanne’s “Dejaría Todo,” Aventura’s “Un Beso,” and Sin Bandera’s “Entra En Mi Vida.” The guys sounded great as they struck their signature synchronized moves.

When the music for their reggaeton version of “Tan Enamorados” version of started, Montaner joined CNCO onstage for the performance. He sang the house down like the old days, giving the song its original ballad touch. The guys of the group were obviously starstruck to be performing the song alongside him.

CNCO won the award for Best Group/Duo of the Year. The guys also recently premiered their music video for “Un Beso.”

Montaner hit the stage a second time to sing his latest hit “Amén.” It was a family affair when he performed the song alongside his sons, Mau y Ricky, his daughter, Evaluna Montaner, and his son-in-law, Camilo.

