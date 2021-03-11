Hey DJ! There’s a CNCO Livestream Concert Coming in May

Latidomusic

Latin boyband CNCO announced big news for their fans this week. The guys are putting on a livestream concert in May.

The livestream show will include songs from the band’s Déjà Vu album.

CNCO: Déjà Vu Global Streaming will be happening on May 14. Members Joel Pimentel, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, Zabdiel de Jesús, and Richard Camacho will be performing songs from their latest album Déjà Vu, a collection of covers of Latin music classics from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s.

There are music videos for every song on Déjà Vu and they’re still being rolled out. Most recently, CNCO released the visuals for their covers of Christian Castro’s “Por Amarte Así” and Sin Bandera’s “Entra En Mi Vida.” In the former, the guys sing the Castro hit in the middle of the woods while in the latter, they’re serving Sin Bandera with more sensual vibes.

CNCO is putting on their livestream concert with OCESA. The show will be available worldwide, so their fans can enjoy the music from a safe distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are now available here. There’s also a Zoom and Greet option where can chat meet the guys over Zoom and be treated to an extra three acoustic songs.

CNCO’s greatest hits will also be in the setlist.

Not only will they perform songs from Déjà Vu, but the guys will also be singing their greatest hits. Hopefully among those CNCO classics will be “Reggaeton Lento,” “Hey DJ,” and “Se Vuelve Loca.” Even their recent sexy and grown singles like “Honey Boo” with Natti Natasha and “Beso” could be great ones to perform.

At last month’s Premio Lo Nuestro awards, CNCO was joined by Ricardo Montaner for their surprise performance of “Tan Enamorados.” They’re strangely not nominated at April’s Latin American Music Awards for Favorite Group or Duo, a category the group has dominated in the past.

