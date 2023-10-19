Dominican Student Makes Dresses From Beer Cans and Recycled Materials

crema

A Dominican fashion student is giving the fashion world a new spin with his designs crafted from discarded materials.

Rauddy Isaacc recently debuted at the Dominican Fashion Week this October, unveiling his sustainable fashion design concepts. As you can see in this clip, his designs are quite revolutionary:

As he explained on his social media, he used cans from various brands found in trash bins and streets to create dresses while helping the environment with new sustainable fashion solutions.

“All to help the environment by seeking fresh forms of sustainability in the Dominican Republic and worldwide,” he wrote on his Instagram.

While still a student, Isaacc uses social media to inspire those in the fashion world and beyond

Isaacc is a fashion design student from Bayaguana in the Monte Plata Province passionate about art. While his primary goal is to become a designer, he’s also a talented ballet dancer, a theater actor, and a fan of Converse sneakers.

On social media, he shared that in August event organizers shared he advanced to the next round in the emerging designer competition. Thanks to this opportunity, on October 7 he presented a dazzling blue dress with metallic accents in Santo Domingo.

“I’m a little nervous; it will be the first time that a design of mine will be on a catwalk,” he shared on TikTok. “I’m trying hard and have several sleepless nights. Although I have time studying fashion design, I will do my best. Thank you for being here and motivating me.”

The designer uses recycled materials such as chip bags, beer cans, bottles and more to create his designs

Social media users worldwide are spreading the word to support Isaac and his designs. Some have even called on local authorities to support his sustainable practices.

“An artist who contributes a lot to the world with recycling,” commented one person on Instagram.

Another added, “Wow, we have to give those people support; please don’t fall asleep people in the education department.”

Some are encouraging him to continue pursuing his dream of reaching international runways. “This dream will come true; you work for it,” one user commented.

“God has his reward,” a user said.

Likewise, on TikTok, many wished him well, asking him to always remember his roots.

“I have faith that you will be everything you set out to be. You will go far, and you will feel proud! Cheer up, never forget where you come from,” wrote a user.

Some even commented from Mexico: “I love your designs. I hope you can soon work with the best designers and be one of them. Greetings from Mexico”.

