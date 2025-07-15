It is summer and people are experiencing a number of heatwaves across the Northern Hemisphere. While everyone is looking for ways to cool down, we know one thing our family swears by: caldo. It might seem weird to enjoy a piping hot bowl of caldo, but science is proving our families right. As people brace for another heatwave, here is why you should take a page out of abuela’s book and make some delicious caldo.

Caldo is one weapon to combat the summer heat that just won’t quit

When it’s 100 degrees outside and your mom decides to make caldo pic.twitter.com/1N9v89NzTu — 𝑮𝒊𝒐 🇲🇽 (@Palace_gio) June 30, 2021

People often joke that caldo in the summer is just a cruel joke. Why would people want to eat a piping hot bowl of caldo when it is 100º and hotter? Well, science has entered the chat and it is more than just an easy meal to make. Caldo during the summer is a smart and delicious way to cool yourself down as the heat rages around you.

Hot soup has various benefits during the summer heat. One thing that happens to the body when you eat soups is something called thermoregulation. What happens is that your internal body temperature rises when you eat the soup. This triggers your body’s cooling mechanisms, like sweating, and this helps to cool your body.

We have all experienced this when abuela or mom set a hot bowl of caldo in front of you. The aroma of the spices hits you immediately and you know you are in for a delicious treat. As you eat, your body’s natural response is to start sweating, usually on your face. As the sweat evaporates, the body starts to cool down.

Hydration and nutrition are important in fighting the heat

The Mexican mom urge to make caldo in the summer June 1, 2025

The main ingredient in soup is water. After all, soup is just a big pot of water that you bring to a boil and add protein, vegetables, and spices. A caldo de pollo, with a full chicken simmering for hours, just hits differently when the temperature is rising. The boiling water renders the fat in the chicken and the mix of aromatic vegetables and spices creates a deep broth.

Staying hydrated during hot summer days is an important way to stay healthy and safe as the temperature heats up. One tip from experts is to drink water and hydrate yourself before you start to feel thirsty. We lose water from our bodies in the form of sweat and if you aren’t super into drinking water, caldo is a great way to add more water into your diet.

The nutritional value you get from the vegetables and choice of protein is a great way to beat the heart. Not to mention that soups are much easier to digest than heavy, cooler meals. Eating heavy meals will make you feel sluggish and that is the last thing you want in the summer.

Caldo in the summer is also a great way to tap into your culture

My mom just called me to tell me she made some caldo de pollo to go over and eat….😂😂🙏😝🤣😭 it’s 106 degrees pic.twitter.com/APYmDobN5G — Master Marco Polo 🇲🇽“El Buki Raider” (@srchilaquilles) July 12, 2025

A lot of cultures that deal with high summer temperatures have so many soups. Modern science might be giving people answers about why soup is good to have in the summer but our cultures just knew. Whether you are diving into some caldo de pollo or enjoying a hot bowl of pho, soup is something everyone should enjoy over the summer.

So, even if you think it was odd that caldo was always on the menu over the summer, it seems they were right. Might as well join in and get a pot of caldo going. The current temperatures throughout much of the southern United States is expected to be hot and dangerous. As the heat continues to climb, make sure you are staying safe in the heat.