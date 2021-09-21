Converse Launches ‘Mi Gente, Mi Barrio’ Capsule Collection For Hispanic Heritage Month

wearemitu

There’s something so timeless about Converse. The stalwart sneaker staple goes with practically everything and never goes out of style. They’re practically a fashion institution. This year, Converse is recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month with their Mi Gente, Mi Barrio capsule collection and campaign.

Mi Gente, Mi Barrio is an annual initiative and collection created by and for Latinos in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Not only is Converse releasing three limited-time shoe designs for Hispanic Heritage Month (one CONS and two Chucks), but they partnered with Las Fotos Project to authentically capture the Mi Gente, Mi Barrio collection. Las Fotos Project, a nonprofit organization that aims to mentor young girls through the power of photography. Latina photographer and Las Fotos Project alum Thalía Gochez partnered with student and Converse All Star Romina Estrada on the project.

In addition, Converse has reiterated its commitment to supporting the Latino community. Since 2020, Converse has committed $400,000 to organizations such as Las Fotos Project, Homeboy Art Academy and Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory in Los Angeles, as well as Chica Project and ZUMIX in Boston.

And to top all of that off, Converse will be employing the help of select Converse All-Star artists to create a series of murals in the Latino hubs of Los Angeles, Mexico City, Santiago and Lima.

And of course, Converse really showed up and showed out for Hispanic Heritage Month with their new shoes.

The Mi Gente, Mi Barrio capsule collection is comprised of classic Converse silhouettes, including the Chuck 70 and Chuck Taylor All Star. But for this collection, the classics were updated with a Latinx twist, with pops of color inspired by the bold graphics on advertisements and posters in the storefronts of bodegas, mercados and colmados.

Pro skateboarder and CONS team rider Louie Lopez also contributed to Converse’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month by debuting a new edition of his signature skateboarding shoe, the Mi Gente Louie Lopez Pro.

Check out the new shoes below!

Like the low top, Mi Gente Louie Lopez Pro was designed by the CONS team rider Louie Lopez himself specifically for skateboarding. And always consistent, Lopez outfitted the shoe with all the bells and whistles: suede upper with butted seams, rubber backing to reduce friction and increase durability, a CX foam sock liner for added cushioning and impact stability, and a traction rubber outsole that allows for surface grip. This retails for $75.

Converse updated premium Chuck 70 with bodega-inspired graphics as a nod to the familiar barrios of tu comunidad. Mi Gente Chuck 70 comes with a contrast tongue and laces and keeps you comfortable with OrthoLite cushioning. Mi Gente Chuck 70 retails for $80.

Like Mi Gente Chuck 70, the Mi Gente Chuck Taylor All-Star is also inspired by the places and faces of your local barrio. And just like Mi Gente Chuck 70, Converse updated their classic Chucks with bodega-inspired graphics. Mi Gente Chuck Taylor All Star is made of both canvas and Tyvek™. This one’s contrast tongue and laces come with a lightly padded footbed. These go for a cool $65.

