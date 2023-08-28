Bichota Fashion: Karol G’s Fans Remake Her Best Looks at Miami Concert

Fierce

The Hard Rock Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, FL was not only alive this weekend with the beats of Karol G’s “Mañana será bonito” tour but with a vibrant display of outfits worn by devoted fans.

Each outfit reflected a passion for Karol G’s style, creating a dynamic blend of music and fashion.

Days before her three-hour experience started, fans were already preparing for “Bichota Season,” a term coined by the artist to convey an era of women’s empowerment and a strong recovery from adverse experiences (or bad lovers) life throws at you.

Bichota Fashion — Miami Edition

Even before the first note played, the excitement was tangible. For days, fans shared glimpses of their chosen outfits on social media. Many were directly inspired by Karol G’s most recent concert ensembles; evident from her shows in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

In South Florida, dedicated fans showcased a range of Karol’s iconic outfits. A standout was a pair of Colombian enthusiasts who donned a memorable Jacquemus combo: a miniskirt/short paired with a chic crop top.

Karol’s Look on Stage:

Fans’ stylish tribute:

Miami’s steamy weather — 92 degrees at night with 80% humidity — naturally influenced the clothing choices. Bikini tops, shorts, and sultry dresses dominated the scene.

Some daring fans accessorized with high-knee boots. A choice that, while stylish upon arrival, proved challenging after hours in the sticky heat and unexpected rain showers.

However, a pregnant fan seemed to get it just right, embracing both comfort and the “mañana será bonito” spirit:

The night also witnessed an array of Karol G-inspired cosplays, underscoring her superhero status for many fans. These bichotas were indeed dressed to impress:

Can we also get a standing ovation for those fans who rocked Karol’s many array of hair colors?

Karol G’s male fans also joined the fashion frenzy

While Karol’s pink hair and boho chic might be distinctively feminine, it didn’t deter her male fans from showing up.

Some channeled Feid (Karol’s artist boyfriend, whose real name Salomón Villada Hoyos), who was also in attendance in the VIP section.

Yet, a few daring male Bichota fans embraced the vibrant pink aesthetic, breaking fashion stereotypes.

One accessory that didn’t go unnoticed? The star-studded support La Bichota received from other artists

The concert saw a flurry of celebrities, each bringing their unique style. Spanish star Bad Gyal kick-started the event.

Also hailing from Spain, Quevedo joined la Bichota on stage. As rain poured, they delivered a stirring rendition of their collaboration “Pero tú” from the debut “Mañana será bonito” album.

Afterward, Karol stepped back, allowing Quevedo to shine as they both, along with the audience, sang his hit from “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”: the catchy “Queeeeedate que la noche sin ti due-eee-ee-le.” We were there for it.

It was Quevedo’s maiden performance in Miami, leaving an indelible mark on all attendees. Even as the rain soaked them, fans remained undeterred, dancing and jumping with unabated enthusiasm.

Off-stage, Natti Natasha showcased hip-hugger jeans with a sultry top, while Camila Cabello danced the night away in a breezy white dress.

Karol G junto a Camila Cabello en el backstage del Hard Rock Stadium de Miami. pic.twitter.com/MXGjcKiFgZ — Karol G Reports (@KarolGReports) August 28, 2023

Telenovela queen Carmen Villalobos turned heads with a bikini top beneath a trendy mesh sweater.

The audience also featured other special guests

Karol G extended heartfelt gratitude to the special attendees: the Colombian national women’s soccer team members. Their recent success at the Women’s World Cup shone through as they mingled backstage, their outfits reflecting a blend of athleticism and bichota flair.

Of course, the most special of outfits were worn by la Bichota herself, who changed five times. Even after the rain washed away all the products from her hair and the makeup from her face, she still looked like un makinon.

