The era of influencers is here, which means your strategy for the best Christmas gifts has changed. While we all have that prima that’s one TikTok away from going viral, finding the right present can be challenging.

With so many items to choose from, finding the right camera, tripod, and lights to boost their style and show your support is important. That’s why we’ve got all the best picks to show your prima that not only do you get her vibe but are confident in her journey to stardom.

Portable Lighting Kit

Fame won’t come on its own, and good-quality lighting is a great way to ensure quality TikToks. This portable lighting kit comes with two soft boxes, one remote control, two LED bulbs, two diffusers, and two tripod stands for all kinds of shots. TikTok won’t even know what’s coming.

Auto Face Tracking Tripod

For that prima needing hands-free help, this tracking phone stand with gesture control is an excellent gift choice. The smart face-tracking phone holder uses AI to track face and body movements. Plus, the phone camera holder understands hand gestures to start and stop recording. Even better, it brings a built-in fill light.

Video Editing Software Subscription

Transitions, voiceover control, and awesome text overlays are a must when creating quality videos. Get your prima a subscription to apps like Adobe Premiere Rush, TikTok Pro, or CapCut. Your prima will definitely stand out by showing off her editing chops.

Personalized TikTok Content Calendar Planner

Organization is a great gift for any serious content creator. This Christmas, opt for this Social Media Planner. It includes social media insights and 100 pages for weekly planning. Your prima can outline ideas, organize social media posts, and keep track of her goals.

Wireless Headphones

Wireless headphones are perfect for listening to music, recording sounds, and creating content without distractions. They can help your prima focus on creating that next viral moment. Go for something colorful and unique, like these BERIBES lightweight headsets, which come in five different colors.

Makeup Mirror with Lights

If your prima is looking forward to becoming the next great makeup influencer, she needs a makeup mirror with lights. Featuring a double-sided design with up to 20x magnification, this lets your prima do her makeup routine while getting the best shots for her TikTok account. Also, the multi-storage base can hold all their cosmetics, brushes, and more without having everything scattered.

Portable tablet

Looking to really impress your prima? Whether she’s into illustrating her videos or having a bigger video editing screen, a tablet can be a gift she didn’t see coming. With so many to pick from, opt for flexible payments and customizable options like this Galaxy Tab A9 or the iPad 10th Generation.

LED Lights

Light up their backgrounds with LED lights or a neon light with their TikTok handle. Help them decorate their content-making space to add that demure touch to their videos.

TikTok Audio Playlist Subscription

Some of the best TikTok videos out there have a killer soundtrack. A Spotify or Apple Music gift card can help your prima curate the perfect audio playlist for their TikTok dances or lip-sync videos. You can also send them a curated playlist with trending songs that can hopefully inspire their next viral TikTok.