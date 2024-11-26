This holiday season, mitú highlights the joy of Latino culture that fills our hearts and homes. In collaboration with AT&T, we’re celebrating the love, laughter, and traditions that connect us all.

Whether your primos are coming in from out of town or you’re having a small gathering, playing games is a great way to bond. Just imagine all the laughs you’ll have with everyone involved. Plus, you need a way to help the time pass before you open presents at midnight.

Of course, classics like Lotería and Dominoes always make an appearance, but we have a few more games that blend tradition and fun. Here’s our official guide to the best games to play with your Latino family during the holidays.

Lotería

Let’s start with the classics. And it doesn’t get any more classic than lotería. This traditional Mexican game is often known as “Mexican Bingo.” Anyone from Abuela to your little cousin can partake in this game. With iconic personajes like “La Dama,” “El Gallo,” “La Sirena,” and “El Catrin,” you mark off items as the cards are called out. The first person to get a line of cards shouts, “¡Loteria!” It sounds simple, but trust, it can easily become the “Hunger Games.” Want to give it a twist? Raffle some games for the winners to really see things heat up.

Dominoes

Another timeless multi-generational classic is dominoes. Especially popular in the Caribbean, this game brings together the best minds and teamwork in the whole family. Whether you’re playing “block” or “draw” versions, competition is consistently at the base. Take turns in teams of four while the rest of your family dances shares the chisme, and enjoys Abuela’s cooking.

Karaoke

We know, we know, you might say that Karaoke is not a game, but hear us out. No Latino family holiday is complete without music, and karaoke is a fantastic way to get everyone dancing and singing and to find out who the best performers in the family are.

Potato Sack Race

Even though the holidays are prime time for wearing your best clothes to wear around the sala, consider taking off your heels for a potato sack race. If you’re swapping the sala for the outdoors, grab some large sacks and race your fam to the finish line. We promise you’ll be laughing like your life depends on it. Keep the balance and move quickly!

Whip Out the Card Games

If your family is more low-key but still loves a good game, opt for some card games. Thankfully, we have several Latino-inspired card games like Tragos, a party game celebrating Latino customs. Another great one is ¡Díos Mio!, a game that ensures you’ll cry tears of joy from laughing so much.

Charades

This is a timeless, easy-to-play game you can do with almost everyone in the family. Players act out words or phrases without speaking. Then, others try to guess what they’re representing. You can play the traditional way or spice it up by adding a holiday twist. This is perfect for large family gatherings.

Musical Chairs

Turn up your Christmas playlist for a good ol’ game of musical chairs. Place chairs up against each other, rock out your Christmas playlist, and have your fam team walk around the chairs. Once the music stops, it’s everyone for itself.

Pass the Gift

Also known as “pass the parcel,” we’re playing a limited-edition Christmas-style game this year with “pass the gift.” Grab a light gift and pass it around a circle while music plays. Once the tune is done playing, whoever is holding the sombrero is out. Keep the game going until there’s only one person left standing with the gift. Oh, and they get to keep it.

Tequila Tasting Contest

We’ve left the best for last, and this one is just for adults. Put out three different types of tequilas—reposado, blanco, and añejo—in random cups with only one person knowing the answers. Then, have them guess what they’re sipping. If they get it wrong, they don’t get to take the shot.