This holiday season, mitú highlights the joy of Latino culture that fills our hearts and homes. In collaboration with AT&T, we’re celebrating the love, laughter, and traditions that connect us all.

The lechón is roasting, the tamales are steaming, and the sala looks like Hallmark blew up in it—yes, the holidays are here. Now, the one thing that a Latino party can’t go without is music and an excellent playlist.

Times may have changed, and musical tastes as well, but the holidays require the classics we all grew up with. Whether you’re having a festive dinner, dancing through the night, or just enjoying some cozy moments at home, we’ve got you with a playlist that covers every vibe.

From the Christmas classics, salsa, bachata, and cumbia rhythms, get ready to turn your holiday gathering into a fiesta that’ll never stop. You can thank us later.

“Santa Claus Llegó a la Ciudad” – Luis Miguel

Let’s kick things off with LuisMi’s 2006 iconic album “Navidades.” This holiday classic is El Sol de Mexico’s first Christmas album and not only features his crooner-vibe voice but other great tunes like “Te deseo muy felices fiestas,” “Blanca Navidad,” and “Navidad, Navidad.”

“Feliz Navidad” – José Feliciano

Is it even Christmas if this is not on your holiday playlist? We would be remiss if we didn’t recommend this song. Since 1970, when Jose Feliciano released this amazing classic, Latino families everywhere have made it their anthem. Even more, in 2010, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

“Campanas de Navidad” – La Sonora Matancera

Before the Cuban revolution, La Sonora Matancera released “Navidades Con la Sonora Matancera” in 1958. Led by the indistinguishable voice of Celia Cruz, “Campanas de Navidad” is the only rendition of “Jingle Bells” you’ll ever need.

“Mis Deseos/Feliz Navidad” – Michael Bublé and Thalia

Oh, you didn’t know Michael Bublé sang in Spanish—with Thalia? Yep, you definitely want to add this rendition to your playlist, especially if kissing is happening under the mistletoe.

“Aires de Navidad” – Willie Colón

Get ready to start dancing at your fiesta with this song featuring two of Salsa’s greatest titans, Willie Colon and Hector Lavoe—it’s time to dance off all that Christmas food with this amazing tune.

“La Vida es un Carnaval” – Celia Cruz

Christmas, New Year’s, and even Los Reyes Magos is the perfect time to crank up “La Vida es un Carnaval.” Yes, we’re double dipping on Celia Cruz on this playlist because, let’s face it—she’s the best.

“Farolito” – Gloria Estefan

You’ve never heard—or danced—to “Little Star,” the way Gloria Estefan is about to drop in your playlist. This Caribbean, salsa-esque version will even have Abuela cutting the rug.

“Los Peces en el Rio” – David Bisbal

Another holiday must is “Los Peces en el Rio,” this time by the lovely voice of David Bisbal. It would also make a great song to do shots to. After all, “beben y beben y vuelven a beber.”

“Pasito Tun Tun” – Impostores de Nuevo Leon

Get ready to have this song stuck in your head well into 2025. “Pasito Tun Tun” is a party tune fit for any occasion. Just have fun and oil your hips to get it right.

“Aguinaldo Urbano”

Add a little bit of reggaeton and salsa to your holiday party with none other than Don Omar. Featured in his “Tradición Urbana” album, this track is the new way to get down this Christmas without skipping on all the newest vibes.

“Cinco Pa las Doce” – Camilo

Finally, “Cinco Pa las Doce,” originally by Nestor Zavarce, is a beautiful way of welcoming the New Year. We have to warn you, though—this is one of those songs that’ll make you want to hug your family, hard.