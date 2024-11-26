This holiday season, mitú highlights the joy of Latino culture that fills our hearts and homes. In collaboration with AT&T, we’re celebrating the love, laughter, and traditions that connect us all.

For many Latinos, the best part of the holidays is the incredible holiday Christmas food traditions.

From tamales to coquito, Latino holiday meals aren’t just food; they have deep cultural significance and are ways of bringing families together to celebrate. Plus, most of these dishes are reserved for Christmas and are only enjoyed during this time.

As we welcome the holiday season, here are some beloved Latino Christmas food traditions we wait for all year long.

Tamales

This is perhaps the most iconic Latino Christmas food of all time. Making and sharing tamales is passed down from generation to generation, with every country in Latin America having its own version. They are a staple of the holiday season, with some places making them sweet and others savory. The dough is made from cornmeal wrapped in corn husks or banana leaves. Popular fillings include chicken, beef, pork, or even fruits.

Lechón

One of the most traditional foods, particularly in the Caribbean, is the lechón, or whole roasted pork. Marinated in a mixture of spices, garlic, citrus, and herbs and slow-roasted to crispy perfection, the lechón is what Christmas food dreams are made of. It’s usually accompanied by rice, beans, and platanos both sweet and savory.

Bacalao a la Vizcaina

For those who aren’t big pork fans, there’s always the salted cod. The dried, salted fish is rehydrated and cooked with tomatoes, capers, olives, and vegetables. It also includes a wonderful mix of veggies.

Pan de Jamón

This Venezuelan tradition is one of the sweetest. The loaf of bread is filled with ham, olives, raisins, and sometimes even bacon. It is just as special as the day itself.

Pernil

The slow-cooked, marinated pork shoulder is a staple in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic but widely enjoyed by Latinos everywhere. Seasoned like lechón, this delicious dish is roasted for hours until it’s tender, juicy, and boasting a crispy skin.

Hallacas

Another Venezuelan Christmas staple is hallacas. The cornmeal dough is filled with a delicious meaty stew that includes beef, pork, chicken, vegetables, nuts, and even raisins. While many say they are just like tamales, they’re definitely not.

Ponche Navideño

This warm, comforting, fruity drink is a must during Christmas. Made with fruits like tejocote, guava, sugarcane, and cinnamon, it’s the perfect seasonal drink that can be consumed both hot and cold. In some homes, it is spiked with rum or aguardiente.

Rosca de Reyes

Yes, technically, it’s not Christmas food, but the holidays are not done until Día de Reyes comes along. On January 6, the King’s Cake is a sweet bread decorated with candied fruits representing the jewels of the three king’s crown. The best part is that the baby Jesus is hidden inside for someone to find, and whoever finds it becomes its godparent until February 2nd.

Coquito

Another Christmas staple we wait for all year long is coquito. This beloved Puerto Rican drink made with coconut, condensed milk, and rum has become a tradition across Latino households. Everyone makes it their own way, which is why it’s even more epic.