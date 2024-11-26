This holiday season, mitú highlights the joy of Latino culture that fills our hearts and homes. In collaboration with AT&T, we’re celebrating the love, laughter, and traditions that connect us all.

We all have that primo who snaps the perfect shot and captures the family’s best moments. We rarely see them in pictures, but they’re always there.

Thanks to these relatives, we remember every single holiday, and our memories become keepsakes para toda la vida. While these primos always give us the perfect snap, why not surprise them with a thoughtful gift that supports their passion?

From practical accessories to creative tools, we know photographers thrive on experimenting with new techniques, trying out new gear, and, of course, having a front-row seat to all their best moments. Here are our top picks for the photography enthusiast in your life.

A sturdy camera strap

Great cameras are nothing without a comfortable and stylish strap. This can make a big difference for your primo who wants to enjoy the Nochebuena meal and snap all the shots. Plus, with this camera strap, you can feed into his artsy side by personalizing it and choosing one of these amazing designs.

Lens Cleaning Kit

A high-quality cleaning kit can make sure every shot is sparkling. This one comes with brushes, microfiber cloths, and a cleaning solution your primo can pull out of his camera bag en cualquier momento.

Camera Lens Mug

This fun and practical camera lens mug is a gift mimicking the look of a real lens and is as unique as your primo. Plus, if they love their cafecito, this will make their mornings and long hours working on projects worthwhile.

Portable LED Light Panel

Lighting is a big part of photography, especially when capturing shots in the dark. Getting a compact LED light panel is a great way to ensure perfect shots in low-light conditions. Cue in the Año Nuevo shots.

Cameraman Hoodie

Let everyone know who your primo is with this cameraman hoodie. Yes, he may not always be in front of the camera, but he’s front and center and comfy when out in nature or just hanging out with the fam at gatherings.

Photography Book With All the Memories

Everyone loves having their work praised, especially when displayed for all to see. Get your primo a beautiful coffee table book that showcases their stunning pics. Add all your favorite shots over the years. You might even get a little tear from them upon seeing it.

A Drone for Travels

Now, if your primo is looking to take his photos to new heights, a drone gives them a new possibility and perspective. Whether expanding to video or getting incredible images from above, a drone is definitely leveling up their work.

An External Hard Drive to Keep all Their Pics

Technology can’t be trusted, and the cloud can be expensive to keep. Give your cousin the gift of storage with an external hard drive to hold all their work from throughout the years.

Camera Bag

Camera bags are​​ functional, stylish, and practical gifts. They provide several compartments to store the camera, lenses, memory cards, accessories, and more. This is an essential gift that any photographer would appreciate.