How I Bought Gifts for 20+ Family Members With a $1K Budget

Unlock the magic of the holiday season with mitú as we embark on a joyful journey to find the perfect gifts for every member of your vibrant Latino familia! Teaming up with State Farm®, we’ve curated an ultimate gift guide featuring treasures under $19 that cater to the unique interests of your loved ones.

We all know the importance of budgeting for the holiday season, but nobody ever talks about the stress of shopping for every family member. And that stress is maximized every year for huge Latino families.

Loading the player...

That’s why I challenged myself to find gifts for 21 immediate and extended family members for under $1,000. Yes, you read that right. In total! We have gift ideas for your entire family tree that suit everyone’s interests, from your fun tia to your sister-in-law to essentials for your dog or cat.

Starting with immediate family…

A hydrating moisturizer for mom

Tata Harper is one of the leading skincare brands, and her Water Lock Moisturizer is like a spa treatment in a container. It’s lightweight and smoothing, meaning it also acts as a makeup primer. A luxury product that does it all makes sense for mamá!

A car wash kit for dad

Dads are the hardest people to shop for, but one thing is true: they love to take care of their cars. So, help them maintain their cars with Original Wash Club’s wash kit. This set comes with their signature car wash, interior detailer, wheel cleaner, and tire gel.

A soft PJ set and clog shoes for brothers

Image used with permission from Eberjey.

For the brother that prioritizes comfort, splurge on this navy tencel and modal pajama and lounge set. The multifunctionality makes it a great gift: he can sleep in it and stay cool overnight, or he can lounge after class.

ALES GREY’s slip-on clogs are the perfect casual shoe. Since they’re water-friendly, the truffle brown color is neutral enough to carry him through the winter and into a rainy spring. Fun socks can peek through for personality as well!

Sugar body polish for your hermana

For any skincare aficionado, the sugar body polish from república would be a welcome addition for relaxing and pampering days. Julissa Bermudez’s formula features organic cane sugar for exfoliating, macadamia oil, and squalene for hydration.

A cuddly narwhal toy for a dog

Image used with permission from Bundle x Joy.

Bundle x Joy’s plush narwhal dog toy is a new release for winter. Any dog will love to cuddle up with it or carry it around like their most prized possession.

A bag of fishy treats for a cat

These silver carp chips from pet brand Pezzy are made with just that one ingredient. Cats will love the taste of the air-dried fish filet as a treat or broken up as a food topper.

For extended family…

Paper goods for a sister-in-law

For the bonus sister, a beautiful journal will bring a smile to their face. This sage green one from Papel & Co. has a floral gold foil design. Writing in this will be the highlight of their day.

A custom coffee table book and a new mug for abuelos

Image used with permission from the New York Times.

A personalized coffee table book is a thoughtful gift for an abuelo. The coolest one you can get is the New York Times’ birthday book. Each page is a reprinted front page from every birthday of the recipient, making it a little walk-through history.

Imagine pouring a morning cafecito in this gorgeous speckled mug. It’s handmade by Latina ceramicist Katie Mudd and holds 14 fluid ounces.

Birdies, shoes, and a candle for abuelas

The Starling shoe silhouette from Birdies is a bestseller for a reason. It’s a classic that goes with every outfit, and the suede fabrication in their light brown latte color looks and feels luxurious. They offer seven “cloud-like comfort” layers – a must for any abuelita.

Rizos Curls’ flor de hibiscus candle smells and looks divine. The layered notes of the flower, bergamot, lavender, vanilla, and amyris will keep her relaxed throughout the day. Plus, the glass vessel can be reused when it’s all gone.

An aged tequila and hot sauce set for los tios

Made in small batches in Mexico, Mijenta’s Tequila Reposado is aged for six months in a few different wood blends for a full-bodied flavor.

Image used with permission from Melinda’s.

A gift sampler of hot sauces from Melinda’s will shake things up on Christmas Day. This set comes with their Amarillo Habanero Hot Mustard Pepper Sauce, Original Jalapeno Hot Pepper Sauce, and Original Mango Habanero Hot Pepper Sauce. They’re all appropriately mild enough to top any food.

A sunhat and ceramic bowl for las tias

Image used with permission from Farm Rio.

The fun and childless tia in the family should always get a vacation essential for their next tropical island getaway. Winter is also the perfect time to get deeply discounted summer clothing and accessories. That’s why Farm Rio’s Lime Painted Birds Hat is waiting under the tree for her. It’s multicolored, so it’ll go with all her swimwear and reversible for a new look.

Image used with permission from Masienda.

Masienda’s ceramic “La Jefa” bowl is for those who love to host cenas with the whole family. Use it for food prep, serving, or as a centerpiece. Make it even more giftable by filling it with fresh fruits and veggies.

Last but not least, los primos

This vintage-inspired adjustable ring from Bracha is a sweet personal touch for any woman in the family. You can’t go wrong with something initialed – it will always feel custom-made for the recipient. Sometimes, the cutest gifts come in the smallest packages!

Image used with permission from #WeAllGrow Latina.

Catch-up sessions when the family gets together are made with thoughtful conversation cards from #WeAllGrow Latina. There are 99 cards designed to deepen your relationships, so there are new topics for your next visit or even into our parents’ hour-long despedidas.

Snacks make great gifts, especially when it’s something unlike anything they’ve tried before. Nemi Snacks are made with real nopales, so they’re healthier than other hot chips on the market. Plus, the churro flavor pairs well with chocolate in the wintertime!

Image used with permission from Lolo Mercadito.

A handmade incense holder from Lolo Mercadito will be a cute addition to anyone’s space. This one, in the shape of a hand, can hold an incense stick or even an incense bar in the palm.

For the beauty-obsessed prima, they will love these new press-on nails from Chillhouse. Their AI Supernova Chill Tips are wintry lilac square French tips that are easy to apply. They could last her from Christmas to well into the New Year, and they’re reusable.

Click here y aprende más about how State Farm® has earned the reputation of being a good neighbor to many generations past, and more to come.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com