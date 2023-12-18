Funny Things Our Latino Parents Did to Us at Holiday Family Parties When We Were Kids

statefarm

Embark on a journey down memory lane as we revisit the uproarious and heartwarming holiday traditions of our Latino upbringing. And as we celebrate the season of laughter, we’re thrilled to have State Farm® as our partner, ensuring that the only surprises during the holidays are the delightful memories our parents created.

Growing up in a Latino household, there were three things you always did as a kid: obey, entertain, and clean the house. Your mom would rather be caught dead than in a dirty or unkempt residence, especially during the holidays.

Loading the player...

As grown-ups, the game has changed, with holiday parties now serving as low-key FBI investigations into your life. Questions about the novio, career, and how much weight you’ve gained or lost are always on the menu. But as kids, our one job during the holidays was to serve as little elves and, of course, be the life of the party.

Here are nine funny things our Latino parents did to us during holiday parties we will never forget.

1. Dress up as the Sagrada Familia

The Virgin Mary, Joseph, the baby Jesus, and even the sheep showed up at this nativity scene, especially if you were going to Misa at midnight.

2. Make us put on a show

Live entertainment is important for Latinos, and as kids, we were all our parents’ version of Selena and Los Dinos. “Sing another villancico, Mija!”

3. Follow Walter Mercado’s New Year’s Advice

One thing that never went unnoticed in a Latino household during the holidays was Walter Mercado’s advice. Wear red underwear? Cover the house in salt? Light seven yellow candles? All ready to start the new year.

4. Wrapping paper fights

A dad classic, starting wrapping paper fights during the present opening time was among the most memorable Christmas moments.

5. Give each other fake gifts

Another of Dad’s favorite pranks was placing fake gifts under the table. Of course, this would send most of us into a frenzy, leaving many to weep uncontrollably.

6. Pretend your grandfather, uncles, or dad was Santa Claus

Is it Christmas without Papá Noel? We don’t think so. That’s why the men in our family were consistently recruited to play Santa Claus, showing up at midnight to give kids their presents.

7. Reenact the nativity scene

By the time Día de Reyes came around, our parents brought out our Sagrada Familia outfits again, except for adding the Three Kings now. Let’s just say the images are blackmail worthy.

8. Dance “Mi Burrito Sabanero”

Is it even Tuki-Tuki season without this happening?

9. Let us sleep on the stairs

You were robbed of a Latino upbringing if you didn’t end up sleeping on the stairs, two chairs put together, or on a relative’s bed or the stairs. No one sleeps until the party is really over.

Click here y aprende más about how State Farm® has earned the reputation of being a good neighbor to many generations past, and more to come.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com