The ‘No Era Penal’ Moment Is Ingrained In My Brain But Die-Hard Soccer Fans Remember These Other Core Memories

Soccer — or what we refer to as fútbol — is more than just a soccer game. And when the World Cup comes around, our passion for the game is on another level! Together with the support of State Farm®, we’re celebrating the fandom, the pasión and the Latino pride we share during this cultural moment.

If you’re a longtime fan of all things World Cup, then there’s no doubt there are a whole slew of core memories ingrained in your brain from the most iconic soccer games of all time. Who else remembers watching the fútbol matches with your dad and cousins, screaming “GOL!” at the top of your lungs until your abuela begs you to stop?

For millions and millions of fútbol fans all around the world, this sport is about way more than kicking a ball around a soccer field, it is a collection of moments shared with our loved ones growing up, crying at the losses and jumping around and cheering at the hard-earned wins. And yes, shout out to our collection of World Cup sticker albums we obsessively traded back in middle school.

On that note and with the World Cup 2022 right at the corner, we decided to compile some of the most noteworthy moments in all of World Cup history, including the still-traumatizing “No era penal.”

1. First things first: no era penal!

Hace 8 años, todo México decía "NO ERA PENAL". El tricolor dejo escapar la ventaja conseguida por Giovani dos Santos y con un polémico penal sobre la hora, Países Bajos echaba a nuestra selección en octavos de final de Brasil 2014.#NoEraPenal



pic.twitter.com/ncvpUNtgXu — Pambol Azteca (@Pambol_Azteca) June 29, 2022

Who can forget Mexico’s “no era penal” moment in their 2014 World Cup match against the Netherlands? Even though Mexico led spectacularly for almost half the game, Rafa Márquez was given a yellow card by the end — gifting Netherlands a penalty that people still contest to this day. Mexico was eliminated 2-1, and yes, we’re still mad about it!

2. Uruguayan Luis Suarez’s handball against Ghana in 2010’s World Cup

In 2010, Luis Suarez’s deliberate handball prevented Ghana 🇬🇭 from becoming the first Africa nation to reach the World Cup semis.



Have you recovered from it? 😤😤😤😡pic.twitter.com/h2PHZLVXkR — CrossAndNod (@crossandnodFT) July 14, 2021

Another moment in World Cup history that continues to put people on the fence is Uruguayan player Luis Suarez’s handball against Ghana in 2010. Infamously despised in Ghana because of it, Suarez’s tactical handball led to a red card for him — and a penalty for Ghana. At a tie, Ghana lost their penalty, leading to a penalty shootout that Uruguay won 4-2. He took one for the team, but many saw the move as unethical.

3. Colombia’s James Rodriguez taking on Japan in the 2014 World Cup and scoring a goal that rivals any goal ever

The James Rodríguez’ goal against Japan at the 2014 World Cup was a thing of beauty.



The dummy and dunk is so smooth. pic.twitter.com/7bXnlwIUIr — Simon Edwards (@SimonEdwardsSAF) June 28, 2020

Who else can remember watching the 2014 World Cup from your parents’ couch that fateful summer, seeing Colombia’s James Rodriguez score goal after goal for his country’s team? That year’s breakout megastar, Rodriguez might be remembered for that goal against Uruguay’s team, but this one he scored against Japan is a masterclass in el hermoso juego.

4. Messi’s three goals for Argentina in the qualifier game against Ecuador for the 2018 World Cup

On this day in 2017, Lionel Messi scored 3 goals for Argentina in a World Cup qualifier vs. Ecuador as Argentina qualified for the 2018 World Cup. 🐐🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/dOKJJecAk6 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 10, 2022

Who can forget Argentine national hero Lionel Messi’s whopping three goals for Argentina against Ecuador back in 2017? Even though Ecuador scored a goal immediately once the game started, Messi retaliated with three goals and an iconic 3-1 win that sent his country to the next round. Of course, this is a memory that’s sweet-as-alfajores for Argentina — admittedly not so much for Ecuador.

5. Luis Hernandez’s 94th-minute goal for Mexico against Netherlands in 1998’s World Cup

If you want to go back in time, why not stop at Luis Hernandez’s legendary goal in the Mexico vs. Netherlands 1998 World Cup match? “El Matador” Hernandez’s second goal at the 94th-minute was nothing short of shocking, securing a 2-2 that qualified Mexico for the next phase.

6. Argentina’s win against England in their 1998 World Cup match

#OnThisDay 30th of June 1998:



David Beckham became the most hated man in England after his red card in the World Cup against Argentina.



The behavior of the media and the non United fans were a thundering disgrace‼️pic.twitter.com/OKbrEXxnBZ — 𝘾𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙤𝙣𝙖 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙨 – aka Larry 🇺🇦 (@Cantona_Collars) June 30, 2022

That same year, few could ever erase the memory of David Beckham getting a red card in England’s World Cup game against Argentina in 1998. Beckham was sent off, and the teams ended with a 2-2 score, leading to a penalty shoot-out. With the penalties ending in 4-3 in Argentina’s favor, it was a clear win for Latin Americans that the English are still quite salty about.

7. Our dads will never forget Manuel Negrete’s 1986 World Cup goal against Bulgaria

Manuel Negrete's goal for Mexico v Bulgaria in the 1986 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Z80VH1kfUc — The Antique Football (@AntiqueFootball) August 28, 2016

If you go back in time even further, you’ll find an iconic moment for Mexicans and Latinos in general: Manuel Negrete’s scissor-goal against Bulgaria in 1986, which is so beautiful you have to see it to believe it. Mexico won 2-0, which was particularly special because it was also the host country that year.

8. When Luis Suarez bit Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup

On This Day in Sports History: On June 25, 2014, Uruguayan star Luis Suárez BITES Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 FIFA World Cup! 😬



(🎥: Lenny Doodoo/YouTube)#LuisSuarez #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/edFALUs9ma — SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) June 25, 2022

In slightly more bizarre memories, 2014 saw much more than just Germany’s final win: it also saw Uruguayan player Luis Suarez biting Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini on the shoulder. Really. At the Uruguay-Italy game that ended with a 1-0 win for Uruguay, Suarez was fiercely criticized for the move, even though he said it was “in no way a bite or intent to bite.” While he explained it as, “I lost my balance, making my body unstable and falling on top of my opponent” (teeth first?), he was then banned for nine subsequent matches by FIFA.

9. In 2002’s World Cup, Brazil’s Ronaldinho took on Germany and scored two of the most epic goals ever

On this day in 2002, 🇧🇷 won their 5th World Cup (with a 2-0 win over 🇩🇪), the first and only nation to do it. It was a great squad. Ronaldo fenómeno magic, Ronaldinho ridiculousness, Kaka and Rivaldo silliness. Here are all their goals from that tournament pic.twitter.com/YVcWhZXnie — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) June 30, 2022

Just to keep the excitement going for this year’s game, let’s end on a positive note: as in, Ronaldinho’s iconic goals for Brazil against Germany in the 2002 World Cup final. We’ll never forget Ronaldinho’s mind-blowing two goals that game, leading him to win the Golden Boot for leading scorer that year, too.

