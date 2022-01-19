Soccer Fans Rejoice! There’s a New Wave of Soccer Shows Coming to Netflix and Amazon Prime, Many Showcasing Latino Talent

wearemitu

This 2022 may be the year that soccer will finally get the limelight it deserves.

Yes, for years, the fútbol industry — or as papás and abuelos prefer to call it, “real football” — has been trying to make this happen. However, this time, there are new players in the game and that could make a big difference.

The platforms that will give more visibility to soccer streaming are none other than Netflix and Prime Video, among others. To give soccer the attention it deserves, these popular streamers are creating documentaries and reality series’ about individuals, teams, and the sport itself.

Of course, most of it will be centered on some of the biggest Latino soccer players and their families. Take, for example, the documentary about the life of Neymar, Brazil’s biggest star, or a reality series centered on Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend. And that’s not all. Maluma will narrate a documentary about Colombia’s national team and there is a French documentary about Messi, which will make its way to international audiences this year as well.

These are just some of the projects announced for the first months of the year, but there are more in the pipeline, and, of course, from November 21 to December 18, soccer fans will enjoy the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The onslaught of soccer content will start on January 25, with the premiere date for the three-part documentary “Neymar: The Perfect Chaos,” about the life of the Brazilian superstar.

According to Netflix, the documentary “features interviews with star footballers Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and David Beckham.” It follows Ney from his childhood throughout the ups and lows in his life, including his crazy lifestyle.

Two days later, on January 27, Netflix will premiere the reality series “I am Georgina.” This series will focus on the life of Argentinian-born Spain-raised model Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner. Although the producers and Rodríguez herself have insisted that the Portuguese soccer player won’t be at the center of every episode, it’s not a stretch to assume that their life together will be portrayed in the show.

On January 28, Prime Video drops “Mi Selección Colombia,” featuring the day-to-day lives of the Colombian soccer players that will play in the Qatar World Cup.

The six-episode series is narrated by none other than Colombian reggaeton star, Maluma. “I always wanted to be a soccer player, but nowadays, like millions of people, I am only a fan,” says Maluma at the beginning of the first episode in which he promises to tell the story of the biggest triumphs and the darkest times of the team.

This year, HBO Max Latin America will also premiere the series “Romário, o Cara” about the life of one of Brazil’s more iconic soccer players. In addition to “Leo, the film,” which is about Messi’s last days in his ex-team Barcelona and his arrival last year at his new soccer home, the Paris St Germain team.

With all these new documentaries, we’ll certainly keep ourselves busy as we wait patiently for the World Cup matches.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com