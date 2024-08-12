If you’ve been around long enough then you know there’s some big controversy going on between Kehlani and abuse allegations related to her Santeria affiliations.

While it started with her ex-partner Javaughn Young-White filing for custody of their 5-year-old daughter in July, new rumors have risen supporting the singer’s abusive behavior. According to court documents attained by PEOPLE, Young-White stated that he believes the singer has been “involved in a cult for the past few years.”

Adding, that this group “controls” Kehlani’s behavior even when it comes to raising their daughter. The statement also claims the cult’s leader, a man named Neto, prohibited Young-White from seeing his daughter.

Kehlani these abuse allegations are not going away, if anything it’s getting worse. I am actually so devastated by this. — ؘ (@CASHCVW) August 10, 2024

“For example, the cult leader who goes by the name of Neto convinced [Kehlani] that he had a vision I was a danger to our daughter and would kill her, and thereafter banned [Kehlani] from allowing me to see Adeya.”

New documents detail Young-White’s retreat from his original request for full custody

The plot gets thicker, though. Young-White detailed his reasoning behind asking for full custody while sharing how the “After Hours” singer would leave their daughter alone with cult members. This Included Neto, the cult’s leader.

Among the allegations, Young-White states their daughter was left with a member called “Messiah,” who takes baths with their daughter Adeya while under the influence of psychedelics.

However, after the statement’s release, Young-White accused TMZ of publishing “factually incorrect” information, publicly retracting claims that Kehlani was in a cult.

“These documents contained general recollections from my initial consultation with my aforementioned rep,” he said on Instagram. “They were filed with choice language I didn’t okay. I regret they were included.”

Kehlani claims their only focus is their daughter’s “well-being”

Remaining silent while abuse claims arose, Kehlani issued a statement denying the allegations.

“I strongly deny any claims that I have put my child in harm’s way or left my child alone with anyone deemed dangerous or unsafe,” she said. “I also do not align with any of the allegations made against my former religious community that have been stated in the media…I have always taken great care to ensure that my child remains protected and safe at all times.”

She continued, “My child and my commitment to motherhood have always been my sole driving forces in this life and will always remain so…This is a legal, private, familial matter that will be handled accordingly, and I will now be taking space for my own personal well-being and, most importantly, for the well-being of my child. Thank you for your support and for respecting our privacy. I will not be commenting further and will let the legal due process take place.”

Kehlani also took to her Instagram Stories citing her sole focus is now on her daughter.

Kehlani releases new statement:



“my silence is focus. i am focused on my daughter. i'm tired of my silence being framed as anything but. my daughter & the work i have to continue so her life remains as wonderful as it is, is my focus. i have no ill wishes even for those who have… pic.twitter.com/kd0sKARAKG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 11, 2024

“My silence is my focus. I am focused on my daughter. i’m tired of my silence being framed as anythnig but. my daughter & the work i have to continue so her life remains as wonderful as it is, is my focus.,” she wrote. “i have no ill wishes even for those who have i have no ill wishes even for those who have ill wishes towards me.”

However, new allegations of her Santeria involvement are on the rise

Just as Young-White retracted his statement regarding Kehlani being part of a Santeria cult, rumors are going around that there are others accusing her of abuse.

For one, a person named “Kay” alleged “mental abuse” by Kehlani on TikTok. According to Kay, she met Kehlani when she was “on hospice,” and requested to have some of her ashes.

“She bought me the clothes I was going to be buried in. I ended up going into remission, which is why I’m still here,” she wrote on TikTok. “And after I went into remission, her interest in me dwindled, but we were in contact just about every day for months.”

Another was Kehlani’s former godmother, who is also Neto’s wife. Although she never refers to her by name, people are speculating she was referring to the songwriter in a statement.

“Almost a year ago, a former member of our spiritual house was asked to take space from the lie and to ultimately seek spiritual growth elsewhere,” the statement reads.

Continuing, “When the person left, they and their friends proceeded to invent lies and claim that Neto was a r*pist, that we were financially abusing, scamming, and we were a demonic cult amongst many other lies.”

These rumors are yet to be confirmed.