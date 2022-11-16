This Christmas You Can Bathe in Mariah Carey’s Holiday Spirit, Literally

wearemitu

After the massive success of her Christmas anthem “All I want for Christmas is You”, Mariah Carey could actually bathe in $100 bills, but you know what? It turns out she’d rather bathe in nutmeg and candy cane-scented bubble soap, or that’s what her latest launch is making us think.

Besides sharing an unforgettable defrosting video to mark everyone’s calendars, this holiday season, the diva has partnered up with cosmetic brand Find Your Happy Place to create a limited-edition collection of bath and body products inspired by the most classic Christmas scents. ​



Walmart

“We’ve bottled up happy places inspired by Mariah’s favorite season with blends of quintessential holiday fragrances like candy canes, nutmeg, balsam, and sugared snow that will remind you of merry moments and inspire you to create a new,” the brand explains in a statement.

Courtesy of Unilever

The full collection is divided into three lines that couldn’t sound more “Mariah”: Cozy in Cashmere, Home for the Holidays, and Winter Wonderland. Each one of those includes a scented candle, bath bomb, bath gel, hand cream, hand wash, body lotion, and body mist to make all your cozy bath moments come true.

All the products are available at Walmart and you can buy each one separately or in a cute set with Mariah’s face on it. They range between $3.47 and $9.97, depending on the product, and the sets of three products go for $14.97.

Can you think of a better stocking stuffer for Mariah lovers (a.k.a everyone)?

