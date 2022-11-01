Watch Mariah Carey Go From Witch to Queen of Christmas With Another Epic Defrosting Video

Entertainment

Mariah Carey just proved she’ll always be the Queen of Christmas with another epic “defrosting” video, and you can bet it just put us in the holiday spirit all over again. Halloween who?

Carey, 52, has become practically synonymous with the holiday season, and it has a lot to do with her very-singable, certified-diamond track “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” So much so, we continue to wonder the age-old question: did Mariah invent Christmas? No tenemos pruebas pero tampoco dudas.

YEAH COOL HAPPY HALLOWEEN BUT MARIAH CAREY IS DEFROSTING AS WE SPEAK pic.twitter.com/JruuOv0qC4 — 🍓 (@RetroDubsVA) October 30, 2022

All we know is that it isn’t the holidays until we hear the lyrics, “I don’t want a lot for Christmas, there is just one thing I need” — making us finally brace ourselves for Nochebuena puerco asado, coquito, and the eventual arrival of los Tres Reyes Magos. The five-octave vocalist is getting ready for it, and her latest video just brought back all the festive feels.

28 years ago, mariah carey released 'all i want for christmas is you' pic.twitter.com/LDmv93vaZD — pop culture moments (@notgwendalupe) October 28, 2022

The super-fun clip starts in black and white, showing Carey dressed up as a Halloween witch in a black latex outfit with a smokey cat-eye makeup look we want to copy now. Riding what seems to be a Peloton bike in the middle of a spooky forest (we said this video is fun, not that it necessarily makes sense), viewers can see a countdown of dates all the way to November 1st. Suddenly, it’s time.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” by @MariahCarey re-enters the top 100 on US iTunes. pic.twitter.com/Cnu8R8roy6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 1, 2022

The singer gives her best witch cackle before the entire screen turns to color, showing Carey riding a toy reindeer in the middle of a snowy set-up, dressed in a red-and-white, furry Christmas outfit. The best part of the video? The “Without You” star singing the words “It’s time” in an impossibly-high note, proving she’s not just the Queen of Christmas — she’s the queen of everything.

If Mariah Carey says it’s time to celebrate Christmas then it’s time to celebrate Christmas

pic.twitter.com/CAnsH9WWrz — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) November 1, 2022

It isn’t the first time Carey rings in the holidays this way— posting Halloween-to-Christmas videos has become a major tradition for the celeb. Take last year’s video, which the singer captioned with “Ready? Let’s go! 🎃➡️🎄,” showing her smashing jack-o-lanterns and welcoming Christmas with her adorable dogs. Mariah season indeed.

Fast-forward to 2022, and people are just as excited to see Carey shining with the holiday spirit. One Instagram user commented, “THIS IS EVERYTHING I NEEDED AND MORE,” while another agreed, “This elf is ready!!!! ❤️❤️❤️” and yes, we are too. Over on Twitter, memes immediately began to pop up, and we can’t stop laughing-slash-getting-even-more-excited.

FINALLYYYYYYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/GZWssVNTnP — A Holly Jolly Justin 🎄 (@IDontBeatGames) November 1, 2022

It’s time!

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com