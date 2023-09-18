Actress, Activist, Angel: Yalitza Aparicio Shines in New Victoria’s Secret Campaign

Entertainment

Five years ago, the world watched in awe as a teacher from Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, graced the silver screen in “ROMA.” Since then, Yalitza Aparicio has set the world on fire. Now, she has become a model for the new Victoria’s Secret collection, “The Icons.”

An exquisite black and white video showed Aparicio modeling the brand’s lingerie on social media. With wind-swept hair styled in waves, she wore a chemise and a floor-length robe. It was a celebration of Latina beauty. However, it wasn’t just her modeling that caught everyone’s attention.

Aparicio wants people to love themselves “just as they are”

Aside from breaking barriers with this new campaign, the actress shared a powerful message of individuality and self-acceptance.

“I would love for the new generations to accept themselves just as they are and for us to realize that diversity is also beautiful,” she says in the video.

The public response was a testament to Aparicio’s influence and the respect she commands. In the comments section, many fans shared their support by saying, “Mexican pride” and “Breaking paradigms”. Many even asked to see her on the Victoria’s Secret catwalk for their next show.

Actress, ambassador, and angel, Aparicio proves the sky is the limit

After her incredible performance in “ROMA” — a role that earned her an Oscar nomination in 2019— Aparicio has become a household name in her native Mexico and worldwide.

Her projects include “Hijas de Brujas,” “Presencias,” “Mujeres Asesinas,” “Peace Peace Now Now,” “Los Espookys,” and “La Gran Seducción.”

In 2019, TIME recognized her as one of the 100 most influential people globally. A year later, HOLA! USA crowned her a Latina Powerhouse in the Entertainment category. Since 2019, she has been serving as the Goodwill Ambassador for UNESCO. She hasn’t stopped championing social causes, battling racism, advocating gender equality, and upholding indigenous peoples’ rights.

Fans share how the actress is inspiring them in her new campaign

Yalitza Aparicio’s fans are giving her a standing ovation for participating in “The Icons” campaign. They see this move as another improbable success in a career filled with them.

This X user is giving the activist a standing ovation:

Yalitza Aparicio en la campaña de Victoria’s Secret México: ¡Aplausos y ovación de pie!

pic.twitter.com/WzGlg0PRBS — Diablo Sayayin (@diablosayayin) September 15, 2023

This collab is also a powerful statement that resonates with Latinas, as it highlights that beauty comes in all forms and every woman deserves a place on the global stage.



The response from women to Aparicio’s strides in championing diversity and inclusion has been overwhelming. Women of all backgrounds are voicing their stories and appreciation for her pioneering efforts.



TikTok user Miya commented, “Beyond Mexican representation. This is very important for indigenous communities. Nobody talks about them.” Pahola M. stated, “I’m not a die-hard fan of Yalitza, but I appreciate her. Her involvement with VS showcases a breadth of nationalities, making it more relatable.”



