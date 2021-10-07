People Are Asking On Twitter: Why Isn’t the Protagonist of the Netflix Miniseries ‘Maid’ a Woman Of Color?

wearemitu

Credit: Netflix

As of this writing, “Maid,” the new miniseries that follows the life of a white single mother as she struggles to support her daughter while working as a housekeeper, is charting as the third-highest watched show on Netflix. The miniseries is earning rave reviews, garnering an impressive 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics are praising the acting and the writing, calling the show “undeniably powerful.”

While “Maid” is indeed shining a light on a profession that is so often mocked and belittled, something about its choice of protagonist rings hollow.

In a country where 65% of house cleaners are Latinas, it can’t go without remarking upon that “Maid” centers on a housekeeper who is a white woman.

ICYMI: I reviewed #MAIDNetflix for @TheWrap. It's mostly solid (Andie MacDowell is GREAT), but I didn't totally buy Qualley's performance as an impoverished single mother leaning on mostly woc for guidance https://t.co/yFHAps2s13 — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) October 1, 2021

As entertainment website “The Wrap” summed up in the first paragraph of their review of “Maid”: “It should be mentioned up top that a series about a young and poor white mother who turns to housekeeping to provide a life for her and her small child is an awkward choice when there are myriad young female domestic workers of color, some without legal citizenship documents, whose urgent stories often go untold.”

We should be talking about the fact that the story of Alex was the one that captured the nation’s attention enough to become a New York Times best-selling memoir. We can’t help but ask ourselves: Would “Maid” have gone on to the success that it did if the protagonist was Latina?

As we’ve covered before at mitú, domestic workers are often looked down upon because of the stigma that surrounds cleaning other people’s messes.

Despite doing honest work, some people view domestic work as undignified. In the U.S., there is undoubtedly a racial component to this stigma. When maids are so often Black and Brown folks (and have been for a while), the belittling of the profession is undoubtedly wrapped up in the racial politics of America.

The fact that the main protagonist of “Maid” is a white woman hasn’t gone over the heads of the show’s viewers. Since its premiere, viewers have taken to social media to discuss the blind spot of “Maid”.

Here is a roundup of the most interesting Tweets about “Maid”:

1.

my thing about this 'Maid' film is yes the subject matter is super deep, but it feels so tone deaf to highlight maid work through a white woman's perspective when most of those who do that line of work are women of color, many who also come from abusive situations. — Jacarrea Garraway (@Jah_car_rah) October 4, 2021

2.

The point is, there are thousands of people who work as maids, housekeepers, janitors, etc., most of whom are Black or brown. It’s interesting, then, that the voices from that field are elevated–in publishing, with a Netflix deal, etc.–it’s from a white woman. — Cate Eland (@RomancingNope) October 7, 2021

3.

I hate that this movie #MAIDNetflix is being advocated and promoted so well in terms of the struggles and complexities of single motherhood for a white woman. However, when it’s a minority, this type of uplifting and admirable narrative is not given space to be shown. #Netflix https://t.co/rugMd9tfAK — Carter Challance (@CarterChallance) October 6, 2021

4.

I really thought about that when I say ‘Maid’ pop up on netflix. Like people want to see the experience of a maid, but through the eyes of a white person with ‘higher aspirations’ who ‘deserves more.’ Not that I don’t feel for this girl, but it’s not a new story. — sphinx told me 🇵🇸 (@IndiciaObscure) October 7, 2021

5.

A story about the hardship of being a maid to white rich people.



Apparently @netflix couldn't find a POC to tell their story so they waited for a white woman to tell hers.



Fascinating. @contodonetflix @NetflixLAT https://t.co/y2dUGTEkFZ — 𝒰𝓃𝒶 𝒞𝒽𝒾𝒸𝒶 & 𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝒞𝒾𝓉𝓎 Ⓥ (@nightowlvegana) October 7, 2021

6.

Anyone else watching Maid? I love Margaret Qualley and all but I feel like we’re being asked to sympathize with this character because she’s white. How many WOC clean houses to support their kids and never get a Netflix show? — Michele Campbell (@MCampbellBooks) October 6, 2021

Of course, not all Twitter’s opinions were strictly negative…

7.

Have ya watched “Maid” on Netflix? Its basically “The Pursuit of White Happiness” but its good — Chino🏁 (@ThisIsChinooo) October 6, 2021

8.

4 episodes in, 'Maid' on netflix is very good. I especially like the complex yet uncynical view of the importance of wellfare. I wonder if this could only have been achieved by having the main character be an educated white woman. The show seems aware that its plot would have — Yanai (@yanaisen) October 7, 2021

9.

Happy for Alex and all the opportunities she gets because she truly does need them, but it irks my skin that in reality, it’s all because she’s white cuz if this was a person of color BITCHHHHHH…. #MAIDNetflix — ✝ (@TheKillerBug) October 3, 2021

10.

Loving Maid on Netflix. I think the story represents so many Americans & it makes me want to get back into social services. Also want to note the fact that if it’s that hard for a white woman, it’s 100x harder for WOC. — Felicia G. (@FeliciaG612) October 4, 2021

So, what do you think? Would “Maid” have been greenlit if the protagonist was a woman of color?

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com