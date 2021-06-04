Why Everyone Is Talking About the Mexican Netflix Series, ‘Who Killed Sara?’

wearemitu

Netflix is famous for its addictive, binge-able TV shows. At this point, practically everyone and their mother have seen hits like “Stranger Things” and “The Queen’s Gambit“. But Netflix’s newest hit, “Who Killed Sara” has caught practically everyone by surprised. Not only is “Who Killed Sara?” a Mexican production (aka ¿Quién Mató a Sara?), but its Netflix’s most successful foreign language series ever.

What is “Who Killed Sara” about?

“Who Killed Sara” follows the the wrongly-accused Álex Guzmán, as he goes after the wealthy, treacherous Lazcano family, whom he believes is responsible for his sister’s death.

After a parasailing trip goes wrong and leaves Sara dead, her brother, Álex Guzmán is blamed for her death and sentenced to 30 years in prison. While he’s incarcerated, he becomes convinced that it was the family of Sara’s boyfriend, the Lazcanos, who are actually responsible for her death. After spending 18 years in prison, Álex is released and goes on a journey to seek justice.

The first season of the show premiered on Netflix in March, 2021. Two months later, in May, the series’ second season premiered. Due to the influx of “Who Killed Sara?” content, viewers quickly became hooked, and the mystery-thriller series was consistently showing up in Netflix’s Top 10 category.

Why do people like “Who Killed Sara?” so much?

Viewers love “Who Killed Sara?” because it’s filled with every trope that makes for good TV. Cliffhangers? Check. Twists and turns? Check. Beautiful, wealthy people fighting each other? You betcha.

“Who Killed Sara?” is a mix of all of the most addictive elements of binge-able TV. It has the intrigue and creepiness of a true-crime show mixed with the glamour of “rich people behaving badly” shows like “Gossip Girl” and “Revenge”. It also has a healthy dose of violence, sex, nudity, and foul language. On top of all that, the plot-twists are plentiful. Every episode has you second-guessing yourself. The show is melodramatic, but it’s not over-the-top ridiculous like a traditional telenovela.

“Who Killed Sara?” is already slated for an upcoming third season, and fans already can’t wait. According to Netflix, an estimated 55 million viewers have tuned into the TV series since its premiere in March. This is good news for the future of Latino programming on the juggernaut streaming service.

As everyone knows at this point, Latinos are extremely under-represented onscreen. The success of “Who Killed Sara?” might open the door for more Latino-centric and Spanish-language programming on big streaming services.

