When Salma Hayek’s Daughter Met Kanye West, This Is the First Question She Asked

Fourteen-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault might be the daughter of superstar Salma Hayek and billionaire François-Henri Pinault, but her story about meeting Kanye West proves she’s just like us.

Both Hayek and daughter Valentina sat down with Vogue Spain to talk about what’s inside their bags of choice, and the video does not disappoint. After Hayek pulls all kinds of essentials out of her tote bag, including prayer cards, frizz sheets and, of course, some chile powder, Valentina’s purse dive finally shows us who she is in her personal life.

Valentina begins the sit-down by pulling out a vintage film camera, describing her love of photography and how she usually snaps photos of her friends with disposable cameras, too. A budding photographer currently taking classes, her famous mother says she has “an interesting point of view.”

The teenager also has a “problem with perfumes” and always carries not one, or two, but three different fragrances with her — and as you can expect being super-glam Hayek’s only daughter, loves makeup, too (and can’t live without her eyelash curler!). After all, mother and daughter are clearly very alike, and even love attending fashion shows and red carpets together.

Hayek’s daughter also loves music, and can’t live without her wired earphones — which she thinks are much more “cool” than AirPods.

She prays to Lana Del Rey using a special candle (yes, really), adores Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks, and is one of Kanye West’s biggest fans.

That said, she never thought she would actually get the chance to meet the rapper.

Valentina described how her famous mother woke her up in L.A. one morning at 9 a.m. as she exclaimed, “Wake up! Put your makeup on!” The reason? West had come over to have breakfast with them. Valentina was with a friend at the time, and she rushed to get dressed to meet her favorite rapper.

However, as she explained, she sort of forgot to tell him she liked his music, or his style.

Instead, she asked, “Want Starbucks?” and concludes with the fact that she “always does something like that.” Even one of the richest heiresses in the world has embarrassing moments up her sleeve, although the circumstances are nothing short of spectacular.

