UFC Fighter Jeff Molina Forced To Come Out As Bisexual in the Worst Possible Way

Coming out is a personal process and an immovable right. Or at least it should be. But for UFC fighter Jeff Molina, the process has been traumatic.

After someone leaked a private video, the fighter had to declare his bisexuality.

In a statement, Jeff Molina made it clear that this was not how he wanted to come out. However, circumstances have forced him to do so.

“Not the way I wanted to do this, but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken from me,” Molina wrote on Twitter. “I’ve tried to keep my dating life private from social media.”

“I’ve dated girls my whole life and suppressed feelings I had throughout high school on the wrestling team, throughout college pursuing MMA, and even after making part of the dream happen and getting into the UFC,” he continued.

“The thought of my buddies, teammates, and [people] I look up to looking at me differently — let alone treating me differently — for something I can’t control was something I couldn’t fathom.”

To make matters worse, Jeff Molina’s private video has made the rounds on Twitter and Reddit threads.

“To the awful disturbed person that decided to post this, I hope it was worth it,” the fighter said.

For Jeff Molina, this is a chronicle of a controversy foretold

In a universe as homophobic as that of the sport of wrestling, Molina had his reasons for keeping his private life to himself.

As LAD Bible explained, Molina had previously tried to wear a combat uniform supporting the Pride movement. However, he had to endure insults on social media.

Molina wore rainbow colors in his fight against Zhalgas Zhumagulov at UFC Vegas 56 in 2022. Faced with the wave of homophobia he unleashed, Molina said it was about being “a decent human being.”

Jeff Molina goes *off* about the negative comments he received for wearing UFC's pride month shorts.



"I just thought in 2022 people would be a little more open-minded and not pieces of sh*t. But I guess I was wrong."#UFCVegas56 | Full video: https://t.co/mOxnqIFGCb pic.twitter.com/aKeVUUeXyg — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 5, 2022

The cost to his career

Jeffrey Molina began training in MMA at age 14. After a successful 9-0 amateur career, his professional debut came in 2017.

After some early losses, Molina won four fights by stoppage before appearing at LFA 76, submitting Chauncey Wilson by first-round choke.

Molina attended Dana White’s Contender Series 30 on August 25, 2020, where he faced Jacob Silva, winning the bout by unanimous decision and earning a UFC contract.

Molina then made his UFC debut against Aori Qileng on April 24, 2021, at UFC 261, winning the bout unanimously.

Despite the controversy over his suspension for engaging in suspicious gambling before the November 5, 2022, UFC fight between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, his talent is undeniable.

However, homophobia seems to be stronger.

“I wanted to be known for my skills and what I’ve dedicated the last 11 years of my life to not and not the ‘bi ufc fighter’ that I’m sure would just be translated to ‘gay UFC fighter,'” he concluded.

