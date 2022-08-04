Rey Mysterio Celebrates 20-Year Career With WWE: ‘Breaking Stereotypes for What It Meant To Be a WWE Superstar’

wearemitu

When discussing Latino representation and superheroes, we cannot ignore WWE superstar Rey Mysterio.

For years, it has been a long-standing joke between Latino members of the “Internet wrestling community” that there was no need for a Mexican superhero as we already had Rey Mysterio. And yes we have! To be specific, we have had him as a symbol of familia and Brown pride for 20 years now.

¡Si, señor! It has been two decades since then-World-Championship-Wrestling-innovator Rey Mysterio debuted on “Smackdown!” and changed the perception of what a sports entertainer could be.

Since then, he has become multi-time WWE World Champion and Tag Team Champion — becoming half of the first father-son duo to hold the highest distinction a team can achieve.

Would love to thank everyone for the love & support for last night. I’ve been blessed with my career from day 1 in 1989, and now to be able to live such a memorable moment like this one creating history with my son.

💙you all! #NewTagTeamChamps#GodIsGood🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fGYUWAdCmd — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) May 17, 2021

Without a doubt, Lucha Legend Rey Mysterio has made Latinos around the world proud! And in his own words: “Siempre con respeto, admiración y del corazón.”

Following a video package accentuated by the tune of Latino global sensation J Balvin’s rendition of “Wherever I May Roam,” Rey Mysterio was received by a thunderous ovation from a packed Madison Square Garden late July.

Surrounded by friends, family, fellow luchadores and even WWE aficionado Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rey Mysterio reminisced about his pioneering career.

For those in attendance, he had the following to say: “Thank you for accepting me. For rolling with The Mysterios and for 20 of the dopest, most awesome years.” Afterwards, he directed some love and appreciation to his Latin American fanbase. “Soy orgullosamente Latino, ¡Y que viva mi raza! ¡Los quiero un chingo!”

Those not so enthused for Mysterio were current rivals The Judgment Day, a faction led by fellow pugilist Finn Balor. On the June 27 episode of “RAW,” he confronted Dominik Mysterio and stated that he would be better off leaving his father and being mentored by him and his group — reneging his namesake in the process.

Having been a nuisance to The Mysterios since then, they once again made their unwelcomed presence known by spoiling Mysterio’s moment. This prompted a showdown between both, one in which father-son tandem took the win. Thus, highlighting a memorable celebration for a memorable career.

At these heights of his distinguished career, Rey Mysterio has achieved legend status despite those who may judge otherwise. All that is left to settle — once and for all — is the rivalry between The Mysterios and The Judgment Day, which was not conclusively finished at “SummerSlam” following the interference of Edge.

Without a doubt, this feud could define the past, present and future of the Mysterio legacy.

