Latinos React to the Tyga Music Video: ‘Who Approved It?!’
Although Tyga might be most famously known for dating Kylie Jenner, he makes music too.
His most recent effort, “Ay Caramba,” turns the lens toward Latinos, attempting to tap into the same energy that made YG’s “Go Loko” go viral in 2019.
However, the music video is deeply problematic from beginning to end. It stars Tyga as in a fat suit, dipping tortilla chips in a giant bowl of guacamole, and watching what appears to be a Univision version of “So You Think You Can Dance.”
Tyga also plays the role of the host of the show, sporting a thick fake mustache and doing his own racist rendition of a Chicano accent. The show’s female lead is named Spicy Rica, who the rapper naturally compares to Tabasco hot sauce.
In the next scene, we see Tyga in the fat suit again, driving a car whose license plate says “GORDO,” and cat-calling Latina women on the street.
Later in the music video, we see a different Tyga wearing white tank top and waiting in the kitchen as his presumed girlfriend brings over a burrito with a bottle of hot sauce. She’s dressed in red lingerie, of course.
Suffice it to say the stereotypes are in the poorest of taste, potentially triggering and wildly out of touch.
But his reduction of the Latinx community did not go unnoticed. Here are some of the realest reactions we saw on Twitter.
1. More like high-key.
2. Yes, because we do this at every family gathering. No sabias?
3. Tyga’s entire PR team has a lot of explaining to do.
4. Big clown energy.
5. When you’re so outraged you don’t even need all 160 characters.
6. Tell us how you really feel.
7. A call to action.
8. The drama that needs to take center stage.
9. There’s a fine line and Tyga crossed it over and over again.
10. We don’t want to hear anything about how imitation is the greatest form of flattery. Thanks.
11. Tell me you view Latina women as objects without telling me you view Latina women as objects.
12. How we all feel.
Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com