Latinos React to the Tyga Music Video: ‘Who Approved It?!’

Although Tyga might be most famously known for dating Kylie Jenner, he makes music too.

His most recent effort, “Ay Caramba,” turns the lens toward Latinos, attempting to tap into the same energy that made YG’s “Go Loko” go viral in 2019.

However, the music video is deeply problematic from beginning to end. It stars Tyga as in a fat suit, dipping tortilla chips in a giant bowl of guacamole, and watching what appears to be a Univision version of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Tyga also plays the role of the host of the show, sporting a thick fake mustache and doing his own racist rendition of a Chicano accent. The show’s female lead is named Spicy Rica, who the rapper naturally compares to Tabasco hot sauce.

In the next scene, we see Tyga in the fat suit again, driving a car whose license plate says “GORDO,” and cat-calling Latina women on the street.

Later in the music video, we see a different Tyga wearing white tank top and waiting in the kitchen as his presumed girlfriend brings over a burrito with a bottle of hot sauce. She’s dressed in red lingerie, of course.

Suffice it to say the stereotypes are in the poorest of taste, potentially triggering and wildly out of touch.

But his reduction of the Latinx community did not go unnoticed. Here are some of the realest reactions we saw on Twitter.

1. More like high-key.

Tyga lowkey dropped the most racist music video 2022 — Q ❂ (@Daygomoney1) July 13, 2022

2. Yes, because we do this at every family gathering. No sabias?

Tyga really had her sucking hot sauce off his toes during the “Ay Caramba” video 😭 pic.twitter.com/V2firpGG6Y — Hood Comedy (@HoodComedyEnt) July 11, 2022

3. Tyga’s entire PR team has a lot of explaining to do.

Tyga’s new music video is straight up disrespectful, like who approved it!? — viviana (@v_senpai) July 16, 2022

4. Big clown energy.

Now why would Tyga release a music video like that?! 🤡😒 — Jess (@lojess2) July 15, 2022

5. When you’re so outraged you don’t even need all 160 characters.

That Tyga music video is beyond disgusting. That’s all I’m going to say. — Danna 🤍 (@dannatalks) July 13, 2022

6. Tell us how you really feel.

Tyga’s “Ay Caramba” music video is trash



No me gusta es pinche pedo pic.twitter.com/cp70UiQjFm — bowl cut barbie (@texantaquito) July 15, 2022

7. A call to action.

Why haven’t I seen anyone talk about what tyga did in his music video against Latinos ? Real quiet — Kari Karina 🦋 (@kayhoney_) July 20, 2022

8. The drama that needs to take center stage.

Idc about @khloekardashian & @RealTristan13 having another baby because we all saw that coming but is nobody going to talk about @Tyga music video what the actual f… 🤬 pic.twitter.com/don2F5pfhz — 👑 (@hellawavy_alli) July 14, 2022

9. There’s a fine line and Tyga crossed it over and over again.

as a mexican and chicana, that new tyga song was mad disrespectful. being a chicano/a is knowing the difference between being mocked or appreciative of our culture. and that music video was clearly mocking our culture. #Tyga #Chicana #Trending — emily (@emilygnzl) July 17, 2022

10. We don’t want to hear anything about how imitation is the greatest form of flattery. Thanks.

so we just ignoring tha fact that tyga’s music video was literally portraying Mexicans as sloppy people who just watches tv and eats tortilla chips all day. STOP MOCKING OUR CULTURE! @Tyga , who told you that this was a good idea? — thee divalicious diva 🍭💋 (@kassandraamonik) July 14, 2022

11. Tell me you view Latina women as objects without telling me you view Latina women as objects.

Tyga recording and uploading a music video with Mexican stereotypes and fetishizing Latinas is actually insane… why is no one talking about this — naraly (@percnandez) July 17, 2022

12. How we all feel.

I, unfortunately, saw the tyga music video pic.twitter.com/p4Ymlg2bQx — jellygi (@ggissll) July 15, 2022

