The Namor Craze Continues With Disney’s Newest Mickey Ear Headband

You can celebrate your love for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” breakout character Namor (or for actor Tenoch Huerta, we’re not judging!) with these new Mickey Mouse ears.

“Pay tribute to Wakanda by donning this artful ear headband accented by beads and a metallic finish,” says shopDisney. “Inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it’s a powerful addition to your look.”

The headband itself is a luxurious non-slip velour interior with a satin exterior, with the words “Wakanda Forever” printed in green on the side. The padded ears feature a detailed Talokan design, with a mossy green background, and adorned with pearls and turquoise beads. Peeking out from behind each ear are three sails resembling the wings on Namor’s ankles.

Courtesy of shopDisney

The Namor ear headband retails for $44.99, and you can purchase them online here.

If you’re planning a trip to any of the Disney parks soon, Mickey ear headbands are the must-have accessory. If it’s more Marvel ears you’re looking for, they have plenty. They also offer Pixar, Star Wars, holiday and classic Mickey and Minnie themed headbands and hats, plus adaptable styles.

There will be special “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” treats and photo opportunities in the parks until Jan. 8, 2023. Disneyland Paris is offering cocktails inspired by Wakanda in their brand new Avengers Campus. At Disney California Adventure, you can meet M’Baku and the newest Black Panther — no spoilers here!

