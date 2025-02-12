For months, fans have been talking about a rumored relationship between Peso Pluma and Kenia Os. The musicians have gone out in public multiple times, getting close. Fans have been waiting for confirmation, and they might finally have it. It is hard to hide a relationship when you are famous, though it could be argued that they haven’t tried hiding it. Let’s see what happened at the Super Bowl to make Peso Pluma fans meltdown this week.

A kiss at the Super Bowl might have exposed Peso Pluma and Kenia Os’ relationship

Espero que nadie arruine esto, porque me voy a cagar en sus muertos🙂 pic.twitter.com/F2QhbkPqqG — VINICIUS7🤍 (@vinizineta7) February 10, 2025

Peso Pluma and Kenia Os after videos of them at the Super Bowl went viral on social media. Sporting fans at the big game caught a video of the two musicians hugging, dancing, and kissing all night. The chemistry was there for everyone to see, and the vibes it gave were more than just amigos.

The two’s appearance together at the biggest sporting event of the year is not a complete surprise. They have been sparking speculation for months. To be honest, there were times when it seemed like they wanted the world to find out what was happening between them.

People spotted them doing the same kind of canoodling at the Pegasus World Cup Invitational in Miami in January this year. The viral video of them together at the horse race got everyone talking with renewed energy.

Relationship rumors have been swirling since the musicians collaborated on a song together

Peso Pluma and Kenia Os released the song in 2024, and it was clear to fans that something was going on there. There were some rumblings after the breakup, such as Peso Pluma dating around and being spotted with women. Then, in July 2024, Peso Pluma and Kenia Os released “Tommy and Pamela” together, and the idea of these two being a couple was on everyone’s tongue.

The chemistry between them in the music video portraying one of Hollywood’s most famous couples was on full display. Some might have thought it was just good acting, but fans were not fooled. Seeing the two together on the screen was too real for people to let go.

Since then, the rumors have been unending and relentless. Anytime the two have been together in public, cameras flash, and social media posts flood feeds. It truly seemed like the two were not trying to hide their romance, but neither was admitting to it.

There still isn’t a legit, public-facing confirmation but it is hard to argue with video evidence. Peso Pluma’s face after their kiss is that of a man in love. The way he holds her and sways with her while dancing is really sending fans.

Although there might not be a full admission of a relationship right now, the fandom is convinced. The fans are clearly eager for some kind of admission and acknowledgment of the relationship. Until then, it is still a rumor, but one that we are all hoping is true.