Pedro Pascal Drops Galactic Clues: Is a Star Wars ‘Mandalorian’ Movie in His Future?

Baby Yoda fans, brace yourselves. The “Star Wars” franchise just announced the upcoming movie, “The Mandalorian & Grogu” (yes, we’re freaking out, too).

The film will depict a “new adventure” for the Mandalorian — A.K.A. Din Djarin — and his sidekick-apprentice Grogu. And while we’re preparing for all the galaxy action, a heart-pumping journey, and yes, Baby Yoda’s cuteness — we also have one burning question. Will Pedro Pascal, 48, take on his role as Din Djarin in the movie or not?

To star or not to star… that is the question.

The “Star Wars” Instagram account made the announcement yesterday, telling eager fans, “The Mandalorian and Grogu are headed to the big screen.” Even more good news? The film will reportedly go into production this year.

Here is everything to know about the upcoming “The Mandalorian & Grogu” movie, which celebrities are onboard so far, and yes — whether Pascal is reviving his titular role.

“Star Wars” surprised fans with the upcoming “Mandalorian” movie, bringing the series to the big screen

If you’re a fan of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” then you’re probably just as pumped as we are.

As you may know, the show is set five years after the events portrayed in the 1983 “Star Wars” film “Return of the Jedi.” Smack-dab in the middle of the galaxy far, far away, “The Mandalorian” introduces us to Pascal’s bounty hunter character, Din Djarin.

As per TIME, Djarin is originally from the planet Mandalor, and is hired to kidnap Grogu (or who we like to call “Baby Yoda”). The 50-year-old infant (yes, really) is a member of Yoda’s species, and at least according to the Galactic Empire — is very valuable. However, Djarin can’t go through with Grogu’s capture, and soon becomes his protector.

The three-season show is full of action, so we can expect much the same from the upcoming movie. As per the franchise, the film will see Djarin and Grogu “embarking on a new adventure.”

So who will work on the movie? According to the announcement, “The Mandalorian” series’ creator Jon Favreau, 57, will direct the film. He is also set to co-produce it.

About his experience working on “The Mandalorian” universe thus far, Favreau said: “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that [‘Star Wars’ creator] George Lucas created.”

“The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting,” the director added.

Now for the big question on everyone’s minds: will Pedro Pascal reprise his iconic role in the film or not? Unfortunately, Pascal has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors. However, as per a sneaky screenshot by HOLA!, the “Game of Thrones” actor did repost the “Star Wars” Instagram announcement on his own IG Stories.

While Pascal didn’t comment on the big news — we’re hoping the Instagram repost is his way of sneakily confirming what we all want. Someone please devise a brujería to ensure Pascal’s role in “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” thank you.

It has not been confirmed if Pedro Pascal will return for the ‘MANDALORIAN’ movie yet.



(via @DEADLINE) https://t.co/PsNze89GI3 pic.twitter.com/YWAYCDXcbp — FandomWire (@FandomWire) January 9, 2024

Over on X, users are going crazy about whether Pascal will star in the movie or not. Yes, we’re also nervously eating our sandwiches at the thought:

So do you think Pedro Pascal will be in the Mandalorian movie? pic.twitter.com/aBcOq0VVWy — Eamon Hamilton (@eamonhamilton) January 9, 2024

As another X user put it, “No one will pull [the role] off better” than our man Pascal:

I hope Pedro Pascal features in ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu movie’ by Jon Favreau because NO ONE will pull it off better. — davi 👑 (@tsdavie) January 10, 2024

As yet another fan wrote, Pascal “IS the Mandalorian,” and we couldn’t agree more:

If they’re making a Mandalorian movie, then Pedro Pascal better be on that set because he IS the Mandalorian. — Rey ‎✵ (@reysbeskar) January 9, 2024

