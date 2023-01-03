Pelé Reflects on Promising His Father a World Cup Win in Recently Resurfaced Clip

Entertainment

Pelé is inarguably the greatest football player of all time. In fact, even FIFA called him the best to ever do it. Following his recent passing, fans are honoring the legendary player with clips of moments throughout his career, including a recent interview where he talks about seeing his father cry for the first time.

Pelé makes a promise to his father

A recent TikTok video pulls a clip from the documentary “Pelé: Football Hero” where the late player discusses his inspiration to win three World Cups, the only player in history to do so. Firstly, he explains how his father told him that, as a man, he should never cry.

“Then I saw my father cry,” he said, “when Brazil lost the [World Cup].” After seeing his father become overwhelmed with emotion, Pelé made him a promise he would go on to keep. “I told him, ‘Father, don’t worry. I’m going to win one World Cup for you,” he said at just 9 years old.

Of course, Pelé would go on to do exactly that not one but three times.

I learned as a kid, with my father Dondinho, that football is an instrument for good. He taught me that lesson when he saw me dribbling a weaker opponent without any need and asked me to always respect my rivals. I took that for life, always using my talent for love and peace❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qPGw8EQ18L — Pelé (@Pele) October 19, 2020

On and off the field, he was an inspiration

Fans of the game remember Pelé’s contributions not only to the sport but to making the world a better place. In 1969, Pelé was able to help negotiate a 48-hour ceasefire between two warring factions in Nigeria when the team arrived to play in what was essentially the middle of a war zone.

Fortunately, the game went off without a hitch. There was no violence or any incidents that interrupted the game. Instead, the fighting stopped long enough for everyone to come together and share their love for the sport.

Not only that, Pelé doubled down on his charitable work following his retirement. Among other campaigns, Pelé has championed breastfeeding in Brazil in an attempt to lower child mortality rates. Since 1994, Pelé worked with organizations like UNICEF and UNESCO to spread peace, positivity, and football around the world.

The world mourns the greatest player of all time

Players, fans, FIFA officials, and former president Barack Obama are mourning the player on social media with heartfelt messages and memories of the greatest football player of all time:

Antony paid tribute to Pele before kick-off 💚 🕊 pic.twitter.com/TE3JUYUcTj — GOAL (@goal) December 31, 2022

Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him. pic.twitter.com/urGRDePaPv — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2022

"God gave me the gift of being able to play soccer, because it is really a gift from God. My father taught me that besides playing well, I also had to be a man." – the late Edson Arantes do Nascimento (#Pele), interview with L'Osservatore Romano, 9 July 2009 pic.twitter.com/uvaNpSoave — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) December 30, 2022

Meus pêsames a toda família.

Descanse em paz eterno Rei 👑 pic.twitter.com/dJFKIVKLDt — Ronaldinho (@10Ronaldinho) December 29, 2022

Tonight we light the arch in the honour of Pelé.



His unique talent lit up the game of football, and inspired the world. pic.twitter.com/6Ho2Fqz37A — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) December 29, 2022

O Rei. One of the greatest of all time. You will be a legend forever. RIP Pele 👑🙏 pic.twitter.com/BU9JIw4Djr — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) December 30, 2022

Flags at the Home of FIFA in Zurich are flying at half-mast today, as we remember the eternal king: Pelé. pic.twitter.com/2elG8s576e — FIFA (@FIFAcom) December 30, 2022

Thousands of people attended the player’s funeral in Brazil today, including Brazilian president Lula da Silva and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

