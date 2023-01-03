Pelé Reflects on Promising His Father a World Cup Win in Recently Resurfaced Clip
Pelé is inarguably the greatest football player of all time. In fact, even FIFA called him the best to ever do it. Following his recent passing, fans are honoring the legendary player with clips of moments throughout his career, including a recent interview where he talks about seeing his father cry for the first time.
Pelé makes a promise to his father
A recent TikTok video pulls a clip from the documentary “Pelé: Football Hero” where the late player discusses his inspiration to win three World Cups, the only player in history to do so. Firstly, he explains how his father told him that, as a man, he should never cry.
“Then I saw my father cry,” he said, “when Brazil lost the [World Cup].” After seeing his father become overwhelmed with emotion, Pelé made him a promise he would go on to keep. “I told him, ‘Father, don’t worry. I’m going to win one World Cup for you,” he said at just 9 years old.
Of course, Pelé would go on to do exactly that not one but three times.
On and off the field, he was an inspiration
Fans of the game remember Pelé’s contributions not only to the sport but to making the world a better place. In 1969, Pelé was able to help negotiate a 48-hour ceasefire between two warring factions in Nigeria when the team arrived to play in what was essentially the middle of a war zone.
Fortunately, the game went off without a hitch. There was no violence or any incidents that interrupted the game. Instead, the fighting stopped long enough for everyone to come together and share their love for the sport.
Not only that, Pelé doubled down on his charitable work following his retirement. Among other campaigns, Pelé has championed breastfeeding in Brazil in an attempt to lower child mortality rates. Since 1994, Pelé worked with organizations like UNICEF and UNESCO to spread peace, positivity, and football around the world.
The world mourns the greatest player of all time
Players, fans, FIFA officials, and former president Barack Obama are mourning the player on social media with heartfelt messages and memories of the greatest football player of all time:
Thousands of people attended the player’s funeral in Brazil today, including Brazilian president Lula da Silva and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
