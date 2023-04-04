Hidden Details in ‘Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer That Only a Latino Will Understand

wearemitu

The new “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse trailer” is an ode to representation and inclusion on the big screen.

The new installment from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller gives us a glimpse into Miles Morales’ latest adventure. The Latino superhero meets Gwen Stacy and jumps across the Multiverse.

After some kind of loss in his life, Shameik Moore’s character must decide to change his destiny.

Things get even more complicated for the first Latino Spider-Man when Miguel O’Hara, Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099, transforms into the anti-hero.

Between Peter B. Parker and a multiverse, the “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” trailer has left us wanting more.

We even have a recreation of the ‘Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man’ meme!

The new Spider-Man trailer is full of winks at our culture

The trailer for the movie directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson is full of details and symbolism.

The most important one is definitely Miles’ mom.

"Being Spider-Man is a sacrifice"

MILES ALREADY LOST HIS UNCLE WHAT MORE DOES HE HAVE TO LOSE???#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/PU7pvinjXh — Leeboy17 (@leeeboy17) April 4, 2023

With her arms crossed and her hoops, the Latina mom makes us smile in the second 16 with an “Oye!” that we all know by heart.

Miles seems to be running late to what looks like a typical Latino family reunion. To his mother’s complaint, Brooklyn’s Spider-Man responds, “Whatever,” detonating an inescapable “chancla vibe.”

Next, following a glimpse of a bodega, comes our favorite scene from the Spider-Man trailer.

Upon learning that Miles — who, by the way, has a backpack with a Black Lives Matter movement pin — pulled a B in Spanish, his mother nearly infarcts.

With a “¡Mira!” we also know all too well, his mother’s fingers chirp in the colors of the Puerto Rican flag.

Mad respects for the attention to detailing 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3A27z7Djpj — 2KO (@SPIDEY1500) April 4, 2023

Finally, the symbol that resonates most with our community is understanding sacrifice as a way of life.

“Being Spider-Man is a sacrifice,” we hear Miguel O’Hara saying.

“Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go,” Morales responds. “Nah, I’m gonna do my own thing.”

“Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” hits theaters June 2.

