Watch Shakira and Jimmy Fallon Try To Recreate TikTok Dances on ‘The Tonight Show’

Entertainment

Shakira’s hips did not lie during a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show” as she faced off against host Jimmy Fallon in a TikTok dance competition.

The segment, called the “Watch it Once TikTok Challenge,” had Shakira and Fallon perform a handful of trending dances from the popular social media app in a hilarious fashion. After watching the dances just once, both Shakira and Fallon were tasked with recreating them perfectly, where they were then compared against the original.

First up was a dance set to the popular song “Jiggle Jiggle” that’s been making the rounds on TikTok. Shakira’s version was pretty good, and she hit most of the moves on cue.

Fallon, however, embarrassed and flustered by his own dance moves, just couldn’t pull it off. The side-by-side comparison of the two dances made it pretty clear who the winner was.

During the next round, Shakira had a clear advantage. The dance they were tasked with recreating was one of her own, and of course, she absolutely nailed it.

Fallon wasn’t too far behind, though, and maybe even had a little behind-the-scenes practice before performing it in front of his audience. Still, he let his embarrassment get the best of him, and ran offstage as soon as he could, hiding in his own suit jacket.

Even though “The Tonight Show” has become almost indistinguishable from a game show, it’s nice to see celebrities cut loose and make a fool of themselves on a national stage.

If anything, Fallon’s show has given us some priceless moments over the years with his wacky games, challenges and competitions.

