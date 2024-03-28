Shakira, 47, is sparking dating rumors after a dinner date with her “Puntería” music video co-star Lucien Laviscount, 31.

The Colombian star put on a surprise, free concert in Times Square on Tuesday, performing for a 40,000-person crowd. As per PEOPLE, it drew the largest crowd ever at the Times Square’s TSX Stage— even bigger than New Year’s Eve. Shakira wrote after the concert, “What an insane experience! 40,000 of you in Times Square, I have goosebumps!”

What an insane experience!! 40,000 of you in Times Square, I have goosebumps! Thank you for such an amazing welcome and for coming to party with me NY! #ShakiraTSX #LMYNL https://t.co/0Y07e3osOR pic.twitter.com/xfjNsQeVMo — Shakira (@shakira) March 27, 2024

Fresh off the release of new album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” Shakira sang hits like “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Te Felicito,” and new single “Puntería.” And that’s where the chisme comes in. Ahead, find everything to know about Shakira and Laviscount’s dinner date after the performance, and what he told reporters about the singer.

After the Times Square show, Shakira hit the town with Laviscount and grabbed dinner

Shakira broke the internet last week when she posted photos alongside Laviscount to promote her “Puntería” video. Laviscount, who starred in “Emily in Paris,” sent Shakira fans into a frenzy. One user commented, “You changed a Twingo for a Ferrari,” referencing the singer’s Bizarrap session, and another wrote, “Sister, I observe you and applaud you.”

Fast-forward to Shakira’s Times Square performance, and Laviscount was front-and-center. Onlookers recorded the actor cheering Shakira on during the concert, singing along to “Puntería”:

Lucien Laviscount watching Shakira’s surprise show in Times Square last night 🎶pic.twitter.com/0rkOqMQEhG — shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) March 27, 2024

Later, reporters asked the 31-year-old actor for his thoughts on Shakira, and his reply melted fans’ hearts worldwide. “Honestly, I think she is one of the most incredible women I have ever met in my life,” he described. “Being able to work with her and see her get all her flowers is very special.”

Lucien Laviscount spoke with @despiertamerica about Shakira at her surprise show:



“Honestly, I think she is one of the most incredible women I have ever met in my life, so being able to work with her and see her receive all her flowers is very special.”pic.twitter.com/kSgsu7DW0Y — shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) March 28, 2024

After the show, TMZ reports that Shakira and Laviscount strolled through New York City together. Later, they stopped for dinner at Italian restaurant Carbone, and reportedly got into the same SUV. One notable detail? They were wearing matching, black outfits, meaning this is either a full-on relationship… or a perfectly-crafted PR stunt.

Shakira had dinner at Carbone with Lucien Laviscount last night, following her performance in New York City. 🌃 pic.twitter.com/rRnju5wU0h — shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) March 27, 2024

You can see the reported couple walking out of Carbone together to a horde of reporters here:

Shakira with Lucien Laviscount last night, following her surprise performance in New York City. 🌃pic.twitter.com/0KmIKq5P0U — shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) March 27, 2024

And yes, there’s even a quite-blurry picture of the two enjoying their pasta together:

Following her performance in Times Square, Shakira and Lucien Laviscount were spotted having dinner together last night. 👁️ pic.twitter.com/6EdUsovQMV — shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) March 27, 2024

As you can expect, fans are already freaking out about this possible fling— and we’ll just leave this here: