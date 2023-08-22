Relative of Yolanda Saldívar Says She “Doesn’t Feel Safe” in Jail, Petitions Release

Entertainment

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez‘s loss is one that is palpable to fans years after her untimely passing in 1995. Since then, fans and family have kept her spirit alive by showing up in force whenever the time arises. Unfortunately, for many, one cannot talk about Quintanilla-Pérez and her legacy without bringing up the name of Yolanda Saldívar.

Saldívar is serving a life sentence for the murder of 23-year-old Quintanilla-Pérez, per PopCrush. The Texas native was convicted of first-degree murder and is serving her sentence in Gatesville, Texas.

However, The Messenger reports that after serving about 30 years in prison, Saldívar is now eligible for parole in 2025. A relative of Saldívar tells the publication that “she thinks it’s time” to get out of jail as “she’s been in jail for almost 30 years.”

Reports say Saldivar “doesn’t feel safe” life in jail

A former inmate tells The Messenger that Yolanda Saldívar is “despised.”

“Everyone wants to get her. She’s the most hated person at Mountain View,” the source tells the publication.

A relative says that she also feels unsafe within the prison walls. They explain, “There’s a bounty on her head. She says she doesn’t feel safe in prison, which is why she wants to get out.”

Yesenia Dominguez, another former inmate, notes that Saldívar is kept far from the general population because of this.

Dominguez asserts, “Everyone was always like, ‘let me have five minutes with that b****.’ Everyone wanted to get justice for Selena.”

In addition to her safety woes, PopCrush reports that Saldívar also suffers from health issues.

There’s a Change.org petition hoping to keep her in jail

Saldívar has appealed to the courts three times for an early release of her sentencing. Her relative notes that when the time comes, she will file the required legal documents to the parole board.

But some fans are not having it. Someone named La Reina Selena created a Change.org petition to circumvent Saldívar’s eligibility.

La Reina Selena notes in the petition, “On March 31st, 1995, someone so special to us all, especially to her family, friends and fans, was horrendously taken away. Selena (Quintanilla-Perez) was soon to explode into American mainstream music.”

Their plea continues, “The evil person who took Selena’s life, Yolanda Saldivar, was sentenced to life in prison but is eligible for parole on March 30th, 2025. Selena fans do not believe she deserves to be free. She deserves to be in solitary confinement and never to be released again!”

The petition is currently at 4,768 supporters, with comments echoing the sentiments laid out by La Reina Selena in the introduction.

One supporter said, “Yolanda was sentenced to life, she shouldn’t have the right to get paroled. She must stay in prison.”

Another proclaimed, “​​Yolanda deserves to stay in prison forever she murder Selena and needs to pay for what she did keep her where she belongs in prison!!!”

