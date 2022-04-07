This Video of a Little Girl Dressing Up As Selena Hitting a Yolanda Saldívar Piñata Has Us Feeling Some Type of Way

Culture

There’s no doubt that Selena Quintanilla continues to be as relevant as ever — with the anniversary of her tragic death just last week, the Tejano star will always be larger than life to us.

27 yrs ago today, Selena Quintanilla was shot and killed. RIP the "Queen of Tejano” pic.twitter.com/p3kODfdft7 — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) March 31, 2022

With absolute bangers like “Como La Flor” and “Amor Prohibido,” it’s no wonder the singer’s voice is cemented into our culture and comunidad. Plus, Netflix’s “Selena: The Series” only brought more insight into the “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” singer’s life, giving us even more clues about her personal life, and her family and bandmates “Los Dinos.” Selena continues to inspire new generations every day — and a recent viral video shows the mind-blowing extent of her influence.

While you might think Selena isn’t as popular with today’s kids, a video circulating on the internet shows the Texas-born singer is truly timeless.

As seen on @gerrys04’s TikTok, the video depicts a little girl dressed head-to-toe as Selena for her birthday party, wearing her own version of the sparkly purple jumpsuit the singer wore for her final televised concert at the Houston Astrodome. With “Como La Flor” playing in the background, the video gets even better — the girl is hitting a piñata representing Yolanda Saldívar, the woman who infamously killed the singer.

As expected, the internet is going wild over the idea: one TikTok commenter wrote, “Violence is never the answer… Unless it’s Yolanda,” while another said, “She’s getting revenge for all of us. We thank her.” Others agree, writing, “I’m against teaching kids violence but this is acceptable,” while another is taking notes: “with her permission I’m going to copy the princess’s birthday party idea… happy birthday.”

And it’s not just TikTok — Twitter is also blowing up with the viral video, with users sharing it with captions like, “not this lil girl dressed as selena hitting a yolanda piñata LMAOOO” and “The little girl beating the Selena piñata… Aye man I’ve been laughing for 10 min now.”

not this lil girl dressed as selena hitting a yolanda piñata LMAOOO 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZCd233C24y — moonluvr (@MOONLUVR42O) April 6, 2022

The little girl beating the Selena piñata😂😂😂 Aye man I’ve been laughing for 10 min now — pr333ttybitch (@thiccmamaa) April 6, 2022

Meanwhile, other users are getting some ideas themselves. One user shared, “OK but imagine this as an adult Selena themed party where everyone dresses in an iconic Selena outfit and brings their own Yolanda piñata for everyone to beat up while playing Selena music.” Another added, “Nah, cuz now I need a Yolanda piñata [party] where we all dress up as different versions of Selena.”

OK but imagine this as an adult Selena themed party where everyone dresses in an iconic Selena outfit and brings their own Yolanda piñata for everyone to beat up while playing Selena music. https://t.co/YDys1OdSEM — Noctis Appreciator @ Earthshaker Zine (@Noctilicious) April 5, 2022

Nah, cuz now I need a Yolanda piñata part where we all dress up as different versions of Selena https://t.co/BSV8akrVUv — stannup 💯💰🏁🐬🧗🏾‍♀️✊🏾💸 (@_NinJaNae_) April 5, 2022

Us? You can bet we’re already planning our next Selena-themed birthday party – Yolanda Saldívar piñata included.

Me watching that little girl dressed as Selena hitting the Yolanda pinata for the 80th time. pic.twitter.com/lXFAxBbRtC — Aric (cool for the summer) (@PhatEmoKid) April 5, 2022

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com