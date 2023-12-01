‘Ratatouille’ Vibes? Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White’s Cigarette Break is Serving Five-Star Memes

Entertainment

Sound the alarms. Rosalía, 31, and Jeremy Allen White, 32, seem to still be going strong after they were seen on a romanticón farmer’s market date back in October. Fast-forward to this month, and Us Weekly just reported that two are officially an item. Are we into this? Actually — yes, chef, we might be.

A source told the outlet, “Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating… They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.”

Rosalía & Jeremy Allen White are officially dating, @USWeekly reports. pic.twitter.com/LbiVR9pL2S — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 30, 2023

The Brooklyn-born actor and the Spanish singer are giving fans lots to talk about, because, well, who would have thought “Motomami” world would collide with “The Bear”? However, the unlikely pairing also sort of makes sense — in a manic pixie dreamland kind of way. I mean, look at them buying flowers at a Los Angeles farmer’s market:

*draws card* jeremy allen white and *throws dart* rosalia spotted together at *spins wheel* the farmer’s market https://t.co/ybi3oVF0U5 — 𝖑𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖞𝖓 (@scorpiovenus94) October 30, 2023

As one X user put it, the couple’s alleged romance is “what dreams are made of.” Another put it like this: “Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía are literally a match made in heaven.”

Their celestial romance aside, though, we’re very obsessed with their latest paparazzi snaps. Sashaying across a glamorous red carpet, perhaps? Chilling on a yacht off Ibiza’s coast? Not quite— actually just taking a cigarette break in a parking lot while leaning on someone’s Honda Civic. We really need an update on who the car owner is, by the way.

We’ve rounded up the best memes poking fun at Rosalía and White’s smoke break

While the couple’s latest public outing was a bit anti-climactic, at least we got great memes out of it.

There’s so much to analyze here, even apart from the mysterious Honda Civic. What parking lot is this? Why are the reported lovebirds wearing matching sneakers?

Speaking of sneakers — that entangled leg positioning is very romantic if you ask our abuelas. And are they or are they not having a deep talk about existentialist dread?

Rosalia echándose un cigarrito junto a Jeremy Allen White en Los Ángeles pic.twitter.com/CADJplGcCu — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) November 30, 2023

One last question, as is now being pointed out by leagues of Motomami fans: since when does Rosalía smoke? As she once said on a radio show, “The truth is I don’t smoke. I can’t, I can’t. Because I’m very careful with my voice.”

Anyway. Here are more paparazzi photos of Rosalía and White, who were even seen embracing at one point:

Rosalia con Jeremy Allen White en California ayer pic.twitter.com/3zUg4HtHGM — MOTOMAMI TOUR (@rosaliaposting) November 30, 2023

Now on to the delicious memes. Or decidedly undelicious, at least when thinking about what “The Bear” actor would maybe cook for Rosalía:

jeremy allen white preparándole la cena a rosalía pic.twitter.com/gU2kR9Cc2n — Isomaeru (@Timainas_) December 1, 2023

The hair! The vibe! The probable, very-French cigarette breaks between shifts at Gusteau’s! Linguini and Colette from “Ratatouille” are Rosalía and White’s spirit animals:

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia pic.twitter.com/53rqxPdqOa — Tess Garcia (@HiThisIsTess) November 30, 2023

Why did they have to do Jeremy Allen White this way? And why is it unfortunately, sort of accurate?

Move over Coachella, this looks like an activity Rosalía and White could maybe get behind:

los encuentros d rosalía y jeremy allen pic.twitter.com/Arikflt7m1 — marti (@martigarc1a) November 30, 2023

One X user described the paparazzi photo perfectly when they wrote how much it reminds them of their “waiter days.” The sheer accuracy:

takes me back to my waiter days on break with the hostess talking about how we’re gonna quit https://t.co/dmpa7HPCc5 — soapy (@soapyhadid) November 30, 2023

White, you should probably learn how to fire up some croquetas and pan con tomate stat:

el jeremy cuando rosalía le pida pan tumaca https://t.co/nKgm1IWTlc pic.twitter.com/0cK7HUN3Tz — Javi Jones (@Javi_Jones00) November 30, 2023

Did Rosalía slide into White’s DMs? We hope Rauw Alejandro isn’t reading this:

Rosalia 100% watched the bear and slid into jeremy allen white's DMs. i can tell her energy — Piper "Scratch" Perri (@curtiselvidge) December 1, 2023

What is happening with all this White-as-a-rat imagery? Who else sees this similarity?

Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White are dating, Us Weekly reports. https://t.co/RUVWalXW5E pic.twitter.com/WpxkLGfCMR — lauren🪿 (@speaklaur) November 30, 2023

We haven’t even seen a proper kissing picture between these two, but this is already our chismosa reaction (sips tea):

pensando en cómo reaccionaré cuando salga foto beso de rosalía y jeremy pic.twitter.com/nIn5NcyQ5T — miss andria (@ppmedveg) November 30, 2023

Just like alleged couple Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, Rosalía and White do not make any sense, but also do:

las parejas kyle + timothée y rosalía + jeremy no tienen sentido cada una por su lado pero cenando juntas sí — Bu (@BuArena) December 1, 2023

All we know is that these two are definitely “pure vibes”:

Jeremy Allen White dating Rosalia is pure vibes, absolute power couple — Oliver (@OliverBerisford) December 1, 2023

