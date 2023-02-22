Were Piqué, Clara Really Kicked Out of a Restaurant Because Owner Is a Shakira Fan?

Entertainment

How far does a fan’s loyalty go? If you ask Piqué and Clara Chía, they might gulp down their food.

A Shakira-fanatic restaurant owner allegedly kicked out the former soccer player and his new girlfriend from his Japanese food place.

Since the success of her song with Bizarrap, the Colombian singer drew a line in the sand for her fans.

In what is now considered the most popular revenge song, Shakira made us all aware of Piqué’s infidelity.

However, some are more loyal to the singer from Barranquilla, like the Japanese restaurateur.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Piqué and Clara Chía reportedly tried to enter the restaurant, but the owner refused to serve them.

We can see Clara Chia leaving the restaurant upset, and the rest has been added by fans and media speculation.

And so, Pique’s infidelity — and the behind-the-scenes stories we’re probably missing — has cost him peace of mind and the respect of the media.

From carnival floats in the shape of a Casio watch to videos of the ex-footballer under scrutiny dropping his kids at home under the rain, Pique will never forget the price of being unfaithful to Shakira.

