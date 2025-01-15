Peso Pluma is one of the biggest names in Latin music right now. He is topping the charts and even made it into the top ten artists streamed globally on Spotify. Well, the artist is now facing some serious allegations of laundering money, and it is wild. Here is what we know so far.

Peso Pluma has been accused of laundering money for the “Los Chapitos” faction of the Sinaloa cartel

🚨 En Culiacán, Sinaloa, avionetas arrojaron volantes en los que se acusaba a diversas figuras públicas, incluido el cantante Peso Pluma, de tener vínculos con “Los Chapitos”, una facción del Cártel de Sinaloa. pic.twitter.com/1yAlcntgoM — Bmor (@bmormedellin) January 12, 2025

In a stunning moment in the singer’s career, Peso Pluma is being accused, alongside various other public figures, of helping part of the infamous Sinaloa cartel launder money. The revelation came in the form of pamphlets dropped on Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico from a plane. Peso Pluma is one of 25 people whose names and photos were shared in the flyer claiming that the people have been working for the cartel.

The flyer was also a threat, claiming that those who have been helping the cartel would be eliminated. In fact, three people on the list have “ELIMINATED” written across their faces in Spanish.

The pamphlets not only state that the people named are helping the cartel. It also contains language directly threatening those who are involved in assisting the cartel.

This isn’t the first time pamphlets have fallen in the capital city of Sinaloa. Flyers like these have littered the streets of Culiacán three times, calling for the accountability of those alleged to be helping the cartel and its factions.

Peso Pluma’s songs have directly referenced the cartel, and it has gotten him in trouble before

In the song “El Gavilán,” one set of lyrics sung by Peso Pluma stands out above the rest.

“Y pa’ chambiar con Don Iván / Soy de la gente del Chapo Guzmán / No me muevan que me puedo enojar / Sigue bien firme aquí el Gavilán”

“And to work with Don Iván / I am one of Chapo Guzmán’s people / Don’t move me, or I’ll get angry / And I’ll introduce myself to you, I’m El Gavilán.”

El Gavilán, as some know, is an unnamed and mysterious young man who is part of Los Chapitos. He is known to be a hitman and has become part of narco lore. His introduction to the world was a bloodied scene with multiple young men murdered on the outskirts of Cuilacán.

The lyrics, with the new allegations, seem to be a very damning admission of the alleged wrongdoing in the flyer. Some of the songs have also gotten Peso Pluma death threats from the rival cartel of the Sinaloa cartel. In 2023, the threats forced Peso Pluma to cancel a concert in Tijuana, and the Mexican government announced that it would offer the singer protection.

One day before his Tijuana concert, billboards claimed that if Peso Pluma performed in Tijuana, it would be his last performance.

Following the incident, Tijuana banned the performance of narcocorridos to “protect the eyes and ears” of Mexican youth.