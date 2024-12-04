The year is coming to an end, and as everyone starts sharing their Spotify Wrapped lists, Spotify has released its annual metrics.

Latino talent was once again a force on the music streaming platform, and we love to see it. Three Latino artists made it into the top ten most streamed artists for 2024, and that’s just scratching the surface. Let’s dig in.

Bad Bunny is the No. 1 streamed Latino artist on Spotify

Bad Bunny is always making each year better than the last, and this year, he reclaimed his spot as the No. 1 on Spotify’s Most-Streamed Latin Artists Globally. This year, we spent so much time jamming to his song “Qué Pasaria” with Rauw Alejandro. We also just couldn’t let go of “PERRO NEGRO,” which is a bop that just keeps on giving. Bad Bunny is also third on the Most-Streamed Artists Globally list, proving the power of San Benito and his Latin trap sabor.

Peso Pluma, Feid, and Karol G came in second, third, and fourth, respectively. It makes sense, too. The three artists have been dominating the Latin music scene with their albums. The rest of the list, in order, includes Junior H, Rauw Alejandro, Natanael Cano, Fuerza Regida, Myke Towers, and Anuel AA.

Peso Pluma’s new album Éxodo leaned into the experimental nature of his music and gave us something exciting to listen to in 2024. This would explain his place as number seven on the Most-Streamed Artists Globally list.

Feid didn’t release a studio album himself but was on an EP with Sky Rompiendo that has made the rounds. Sure, it might be because of the feud that is happening with Bless, but hype is hype.

Karol G is another artist whose work last year just kept on giving. Her album, Mañana Será Bonito, just keeps playing on repeat. Not only was she in the top five Latino artists on Spotify, but the album is also the No. 1 Latin Music album on Spotify.

The top three Most-Streamed Latin Songs Globally are not a surprise

“Gata Only” by FloyyMenor and Chris MJ is the No. 1 Most-Streamed Latin Song Globally. The song had an incredible year, even becoming the No. 1 song on TikTok. If you are around people who love Latin music, you know that this song was impossible to escape, and the Spotify data shows it. The song even earned the number four spot on the Most-Streamed Songs Globally.

The number two spot for the Most-Streamed Latin Songs Globally belongs to “LUNA” by Feid and ATL Jacob. Feid is arguably one of the biggest Latin music stars, and 2024 has been really good for his career.

Coming in number three on the Most-Streamed Latin Songs Globally is Karol G’s “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido.” Watching Karol G’s career grow tremendously over the last few years has been magical to witness.

The rest of the list includes: “La Diabla” by Xavi, “QLONA” by Karol G, Peso Pluma, “Perro Negro” by Bad Bunny, Feid, “La Bachata” by Manuel Turizo, “LA FALDA” by Myke Towers, “Que Onda” by Calle 24, Chino Pacas, Fuerza Regida, and “Madonna” by Natanael Cano, Oscar Maydon.

How many of your 2024 favorites made these lists?