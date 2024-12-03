Celebrity feuds have been fans’ favorite since the start of entertainment. There is just something incredible about watching them beef so publicly and knowing that we are all getting the tea. The latest feud that has people talking is Blessd and Feid.

The singers have been publicly beefing for a minute now. And it seems to all be tied to an interaction at the Copa América final. Here is what we know so far.

It all started at the Copa América final

According to a TikTok chismosa that we all know and love, jaxxchismetalk, the Feid and Blessd drama started during the Copa América final between Colombia and Argentina. It was in the box with all of the other Colombian artists that things started to go down.

Allegedly, Blessd was upset with his team and was going off when Feid stepped in and told Blessd to calm down. However, after that reaction, Karol G and Feid decided to unfollow Blessd and keep it moving.

The decision to stand up to Blessd and unfollow him was just the beginning of a wild feud that has a lot of people scratching their heads.

According to El Tiempo, things got so heated in the box that the two musicians almost got into a physical altercation. Clearly, the two have a lot of things that they need to work through, and they are doing it indirectly.

Then came the diss track from Feid

In his latest album with Sky Rompiendo, Feid apparently released a diss track that caught everyone’s attention. The track, titled “11PM En St. Regis,” gave Feid a chance to really let people know how he felt.

Now, he never mentions the person’s name in the track, but it is clear that he is talking about someone. Some have thought that it was Blessd, while others think he might be beefing with Anuel AA.

Here are the lyrics that everyone is focusing on:

“Cabrón, una pistola a ti no te haces maleante (Bastard, a gun doesn’t make you a gangster)”

“Nosotros somos artistas mijo, usted son memes (We are artists son, you are memes)”

“Se llenan las bocas diciendo que son los número uno (They fill their mouth saying that they are number 1)

“Pero para ser número uno tienes que tener pruebas contundentes que certifiquen que eres el mejor (But, to be number one you need actual proof that shows that you are the best)”

Will we ever know who the song is aiming at?

Now, it is likely that the song from Feid could be about Anuel AA. People on Reddit believe that the lyrics speak directly to Feid’s relationship with Anuel AA. We will probably never know for sure unless Feid comes forward and admits to having written the song to be an attack on Blessd.

One thing is for sure: It doesn’t seem like there has been any love lost between the biggest Colombian artists in the music game. Blessd did respond in a post to his Instagram Story, saying that Feid was taking shots from afar and that they should be men and say it to his face. Additionally, he said that Feid has his number, so it would be easy to talk.

Now, maybe this is all a misunderstanding. Maybe Blessd is feeling the heat from his behavior and automatically thinks the lyrics are about him because of how he acted. All we know is there will definitely be more of the feud in the future, and we are here to watch it go down.