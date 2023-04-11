Could Pedro Pascal Voice Wario in a ‘Super Mario Bros. Sequel? Jack Black Says ’Maybe’

wearemitu

The “Super Mario Bros. Movie” is a hit. The Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment film has grossed more than $200 million domestically and about $377 million internationally in its first five days.

The film is based on the world of classic 1985 Nintendo video games. It stars Chris Patt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.

Loading the player...

However, despite Taylor-Joy’s Argentinian roots, celebrities like John Leguizamo complained about the lack of diversity in the biggest worldwide box office opening of the year.

John Leguizamo calls out the Super mario movie for not having any Latin characters in the film pic.twitter.com/xyxJMbWOR6 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) April 6, 2023

“I will not be watching Super Mario [Bros.],” Leguizamo told fans. “They could’ve included a Latin character,” said the actor who once played the role of Luigi in the 1993s cult-classic “Super Mario Bros.”

Apparently, Jack Black, who voices the villainous Bowser in the blockbuster, a Latin actor in the sequel, is not a bad idea.

Could Pedro Pascal join the Super Mario universe?

Black told GameSpot that Pedro Pascal is his pick to voice Wario should the “Super Mario Bros. Movie” sequel include a new villain.

“It’s not a given that Bowser will return,” Black said. “You know, I did a few ‘Kung Fu Panda’ movies, and it was a different villain in every movie. They may do the same thing.”

“You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain?” Black continued. “Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario! Pedro Pascal is Wario.”

For his part, Illumination boss Chris Melendandri said he is open to ideas, although the focus of his efforts at the moment is elsewhere.

“Our focus right now is entirely on bringing the film out to the audience, and at this time, we’re not prepared to talk about what’s coming in the future,” he said. “I definitely wouldn’t rule anything out.”

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com