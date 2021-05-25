Anya Taylor-Joy Delivers Part Of Her SNL Monologue In Spanish

Anya Taylor-Joy hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the season finale and, of course, she delivered. Her sketches were hilarious, her looks were stunning, and her opening monologue was everything.
Taylor-Joy starred in Netflix’s wildly successful “The Queen’s Gambit.” The show followed a chess prodigy as she went on to world fame and global domination in the sport. Her performance was sensational with millions of people being inspired to purchase chess sets to learn how to play one of the world’s oldest games. She stuck with the chess theme as the host of the sketch comedy show’s finale.
She started the show tapping into her Latinidad.
It isn’t always that Latinos see themselves represented in media like this. To see Spanish highlighted on SNL is still so incredible because we need more representation like this. Hearing her switch so easily into Spanish to intro the upcoming show was a perfect way to start the finale.
The actress has delivered great moments on the show and her bilingual monologue sits towards the top of that list. Taylor-Joy has brought stunning looks and funny sketches to the long-running comedy show. Her latest appearance was also the first time in over a year that the SNL cast was able to perform for a fully vaccinated audience in over a year.
Taylor-Joy’s SNL appearance is one of the first visible signs that we are slowly getting back to some kind of normal. There is still a little ways to go but we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and it is getting closer every day.
On March 27, SNL’s Bowen Yang joined “Weekend Update” to deliver a powerful message on the rise in anti-Asian violence. Initially providing some comic relief to the situation, Yang’s tone shifted as he asked the audience to “fuel up.”
“I don’t even want to be doing this ‘Update’ piece,” Yang admitted and in hindsight, he shouldn’t have to.
Yang’s piece began with playful banter between him and ‘Update’ host Colin Jost who referred to him as the “Asian cast member.” While intentionally harmless, the joke alludes to the tokenism of BIPOC voices in pop culture. But Yang’s delivery remains poignant and timely, so listen up.
Diversity on Saturday Night Live is slim. In 2019 Yang became the first Chinese-American cast member and the fourth-ever cast member of Asian descent in SNL’s history. Quickly becoming a fan favorite on the show, other controversies nearly overshadowed his spotlight.
Two years ago SNL announced that they had hired Shane Gillis, but a video of him using anti-Asian slurs began to circulate. Though he issued an apology, Gillis was off the show.
While Yang did not mention this, the dire need to address performative activism and bystander culture are pertinent.
As coronavirus cases began to surge last spring, an epidemic of race-based hate crimes followed suit.
Addressing the recent surge in violent attacks, Yang said “things for Asians have been bleak for the past two weeks; and all the weeks before that.”
According to Stop AAPI Hate’s National Report, verbal harassment, shunning and physical assault were the most common forms of discrimination against Asian Americans.
In addition, 68 percent of hate crimes were reported by Asian women.
On March 17, eight people—including six Asian women—were killed in a mass shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The refusal to call the shooting “racially motivated” enraged the public as the rise in brutal attacks intensified.
A day after the Atlanta attack, 76-year-old Xiao Zhen Xie was attacked in San Francisco. She became a viral story on social media after fighting back against her assailant and sending him to the hospital. On March 29, two more anti-Asian hate crimes were reported in New York.
A 65-year-old Filipino woman was verbally and physically attacked on her way to church in Midtown. An Asian man was assaulted and choked on a Manhattan-bound (J) train. The examples of hate crimes on people of Asian descent in the U.S. are limitless and paint a broader picture of the violence terrorizing the community.
As online resources have circulated, Yang wittily critiqued minimal social media solidarity.
When Jost asked if the satirical resources were helpful Yang said, “What can I say to help how insanely bad things are?”
“If someone’s personality is punched an Asian grandma, it’s not a dialogue,” he went on. “I have an Asian grandma; you want to punch her. There ain’t no common ground, mama.”
To those who believe menial forms of support like ordering from a Chinese restaurant or tipping your nail technician are enough, Yang said “Do more!”
Following Xie’s attack, Yang mentioned that her GoFundMe page raised $900,000 which she gave back to her community. “That’s where we are as Asians, now come meet us there,” he said.
As a comedian, Yang said that he’s not just looking for solutions online, but around him.
When reporting potential danger in New York, the saying is “if you see something, say something.” The lack of bystander intervention towards anti-Asian hate crimes is detrimental.
In the case of the 65-year-old woman, whose attacker was charged with a hate crime, the lack of intervention by three bystanders sparked criticism. All workers at a luxury condo where the incident was captured, the three bystanders have since been suspended for their lack of action.
A year in quarantine has led so many of us to doom scroll and get lost in social media. As a result, some people are getting more recognition and one person who should be getting your attention is Jenny Solares, or @es_jenny_solares on Instagram.
Jenny Solares is here with the relatable content we all want.
The Guatemalan content creator knows what the people want to see. How many times have you heard someone say that they like a woman who can eat? Well, as Jenny urges, prove it, y’all. Take your lady out and get her all of the food that she wants. Let’s go!
She’s even giving the current social media trends the Latina makeover.
Cholas will forever have a place in our hearts. We know cholas. We love cholas. We are related to cholas. Solares’ creation of the glola is truly a work of art. Just because you’re a chola doesn’t mean you can’t love glitter and colors.
There are going to be so many school assignments about this year in the coming years. Kids will be learning about the time the world stood still as we battled an out-of-control virus. It is going to be us having to tell the little ones about that time and it’s going to be rough. Get ready to reliving everything we have been dealing with for the last year.
On top of all of the comedy, Solares is ready to show her fans some real love for their support.
“Thank you all for letting me be me. Thank you for appreciating my silliness, my craziness, my songs, my dances, my imperfections,” Solares tells her fans in a year-end video. “Thank you for letting me be myself. This year was full of so much sadness, uncertainty, frustration, and, for a lot of people, loneliness. Thank you all for not letting me feel that loneliness.”
Thank you, Jenny. Your comedy has been a bright spot for so many during an incredibly hard and sad year.