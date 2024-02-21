Oxygen’s docuseries “Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them” premiered last weekend, including interviews with Selena Quintanilla‘s killer Yolanda Saldívar, 63. Speaking from prison in Gatesville, Texas as she serves her life sentence, Saldívar maintains that she shot the Tejano icon by accident. She alleges, “All I can say is that there was never, ever any intention to do her any harm.”

As expected, many Selena fans are unimpressed by the docuseries— and are taking to social media to air their disappointment. Yes, one look at X, and many people seem quite confused by the show:

Anybody else find it weird that Yolanda is getting out of prison for murdering Selena and instead of laying low… she’s doing a documentary?



Why isn’t she just trying to lay low? pic.twitter.com/gl3K6NUQa2 — The Shady Prince 👑 ✨ (@JoshuaJamal) February 19, 2024

Ahead, we’ve compiled what Saldívar said in the docuseries, and how many Selena Quintanilla fans are reacting.

This is what Saldívar says in the new Oxygen docuseries about the day of the tragic murder

So what did Saldívar allege in the new docuseries?

For one, she spoke about how the Quintanilla family accused her of stealing money as president of Selena Quintanilla’s fan club and manager of the singer’s clothing boutiques. Saldívar still denies the accusations, saying in the new doc: “They’ve never proven [that] I stole a single cent from her.”

“If I was an embezzler like [Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla] claimed, why didn’t he ever press charges on me?” she asked. “He didn’t because he never had that evidence.”

To that end, the 63-year-old states that she bought a gun for “self-defense” because she “didn’t feel safe.” She stated, “It was my own self-defense that if anything came my way, I was going to protect myself.” Saldívar also says that she was “fearful.”

Later, Saldívar recounts the tragic morning of March 31, 1995, when she met with Quintanilla at a Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi, Texas. As the story goes, the Quintanilla family had recently fired Saldívar, and the “Como La Flor” singer met with her to pick up paperwork.

I feel like I’m in the twilight zone watching this. Yolanda and her family…sigh. Nope. Just no. This shouldn’t have been made. “Like sisters” my ass! RIP Selena. We miss your bright light 🌹♥️ #selenaandyolanda pic.twitter.com/SEzBbYkNtu — Sunnydaze (@Sunnyda65652952) February 18, 2024

As per her eventual conviction, Saldívar shot Quintanilla in the back with a .38 Taurus revolver at the hotel. According to the Houston Chronicle, one witness later testified seeing Quintanilla running out of a hotel room and screaming— with who they identified as Saldívar running behind and “pointing a gun” at her. At the time, the witness remembered hearing Saldívar call Quintanilla a “b*tch” while the singer was “calling for help” in the lobby.

However, in the new docuseries, Saldívar attempts to paint another picture. As per Oxygen, the 63-year-old says that Quintanilla wanted her to keep working for the family— and tried to convince her to stay. “Selena, when she came into the [hotel] room, she kept trying to put guilt in me for not continuing with her,” she states in an interview.

Later, Saldívar says she threatened to commit suicide at the hotel— but later “just clicked” the gun towards Quintanilla.

In the doc, the convicted killer continues, “I did not know when my gun went off. I did not know that it hit her because I thought that she just ran. It scared me, it scared her.”

At other points, Saldívar also talks about Quintanilla allegedly having an affair, which as one X user wrote: “Not Yolanda trying to tarnish our angel Selena’s name in this documentary.” Girl, bye.

Not Yolanda trying to tarnish our angel Selena’s name in this documentary on @peacock #SelenaAndYolanda #selena We are not having it!!!! pic.twitter.com/l7QpxmYMAc — TK (@TyJa4ever) February 18, 2024

Other Selena fans are simply confused why Saldívar makes such a point about not stealing money. “[She] bought a gun, brought the gun to the hotel, pointed the gun and shot Selena. Talk about why you did that,” another wrote.

who cares if Yolanda was stealing, going to quit, was scared of Selena's father, keeping Selena's affair quiet or not?! this bitch bought a gun, brought the gun to the hotel, pointed the gun and shot Selena. talk about why you did that. #SelenaAndYolanda pic.twitter.com/6eDdxXEqBX — 𝕒 𝕝 𝕖 𝕩 𝕚 𝕤 (@ilovealexis) February 19, 2024

As yet another viewer wondered, why is Saldívar so focused on saying she allegedly resigned from her job with the Quintanillas, anyway?

#SelenaAndYolanda This doesn't prove a thing. Resigning doesn't answer the question as to WHY DID SHE KILL SELENA, HELLO PEOPLE? Your denial is frustrating as hell. Yolanda KILLED Selena. Who cares whether she sent a resignation letter or not?! Selena didn't kill Yolanda ffs. pic.twitter.com/ONbijJgfJQ — D🦁❤ (@DancinLionheart) February 18, 2024

At another point in the docuseries, Saldívar seems to allege potential wrongdoing in the justice system. “I was convicted by public opinion even before my trial started,” she states. “My right as a citizen of the United States to be innocent until proven guilty was reversed on me. I was guilty and needed to prove my innocence.”

As expected, many fans reacted to that as well, writing, “Yolanda out here acting like the victim.”

Yolanda out here acting like the victim. You were not guilty in the court of public opinion. You literally admitted to killing Selena and Selena confessed you did it on her death bed. There will be no tiny violins playing for you, boo. #SelenaandYolanda pic.twitter.com/vSvNuthIg3 — Jamie Steinberg ♡ (@NotYerAvgChick) February 18, 2024

Overall, at least from social media, the general sentiment seems to be disappointment with Saldívar’s comments. With many calling the interview “B.S.,” others say the 63-year-old isn’t “fooling” anyone. Many more fans call the docuseries a “slap” in the face.

Yolanda not fooling nobody. Selena’s father got too much to lose he wasn’t out to get you. If she really wanted to resign she would’ve handed in her resignation to Abraham & Selena would’ve been making MUSIC TODAY miss me w the bs #SelenaandYolanda pic.twitter.com/zJkmWtlJAC — M (@MixedCaribena) February 18, 2024

Amid the new docuseries, Saldívar continues to serve her life sentence in prison. She will be eligible for parole in March 2025.