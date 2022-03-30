Kim Kardashian Shared a Video of North West Singing ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ and It’s Truly Impressive

If you thought we were done talking about Bruno, you were wrong. The chart-topping song from “Encanto” is once again making headlines, and this time it’s because of a surprising cover-version that’s currently going viral.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian posted a video of her daughter, North West, doing a spot-on cover of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” with her friend, Ryan Romulus. She captioned the video: “North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it’s still stuck in my head lol.”

In the video, North and Ryan take turns singing lines from the song, complete with dramatic hand gestures and theatrical voices. The two girls even copy some of the dance moves from the movie. For the parts where they don’t quite know all of the words (mostly Dolores’s rap-verse), the girls do some impressive ad-libbing that would make Kanye proud.

And while Kim Kardashian is controversial, the general consensus on the internet was that North’s musical debut was downright adorable.

North West singing We Don’t Talk About Bruno best thing I’ve seen today — lux (@hausofnada) March 29, 2022

People couldn’t help but comment on how Kim and Kanye’s 8-year-old daughter is a born performer. “North is going to give the theatre kids a run for their money,” said one Instagram commenter.

Others were commenting on how the girls added their own interpretive dance moves to the song. “Cuteeeeee. Not North twirling her hair at the boyfriend part lol,” said another Instagram user. “North rapping is sending me,” said another person.

And of course, people couldn’t help but point out how “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been playing non-stop in many households. “This song is stuck in every parents head,” one commenter said. “It’s soo catchy 😂😂😂.”

And indeed it is. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five weeks starting on February 5, 2022. The entire “Encanto” soundtrack hit No.1 in the U.S. on January 15 and is currently still there today.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is such a cultural phenomenon that the cast of “Encanto” performed a remixed version at the Oscars (with Becky G, Luis Fonzi and Megan Thee Stallion). However, the Oscars changed some of the lyrics of the original song to instead celebrate the ceremony.

For example, instead of Dolores’s signature rap verse, Megan sang: “Every day all the kids wanna hear is Bruno/Bruno this, Bruno that, it’s the new ‘Let it Go’/Oh my God, Lin, you see what you have done?”

And while the Oscars performance got mixed reviews (most people agreed that the original lyrics from the movie were much more fun than the remixed version), the song doesn’t seem like it’s going anywhere anytime soon.