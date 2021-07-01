Netflix’s ‘Somos.’ Tells The Story Of A Mexican Border Town Devastated By Cartel Violence

wearemitu

In March 2011, armed members of the Zetas cartel began pouring into Allende, Coahuila, Mexico looking to exact revenge. What followed was weeks of cartel members kidnapping and killing dozen, maybe hundreds, of men, women, and children. The reason for the savage assault was an operation by the Drug Enforcement Administration that went wrong gambling the lives of those in this Mexican town.

Netflix’s “Somos.” is giving viewers a look into a massacre in Allende, Coahuila, Mexico.

“Somos.” centers on the ordinary people in a small border town in Mexico that were targeted and devastated by cartel violence. The men, women, and children of Allende were the collateral damage of a DEA operation that went wrong, according to a ProPublica report released in 2017. The massacre, which happened in March 2011, was quickly covered up and no one would speak out publicly about the brutal moment.

According to the report from ProPublica, a DEA agent convinced a high-level Zetas operative to hand over the trackable cellphone identification numbers for Miguel Ángel Treviño and Omar Treviño. The Treviño brothers were the most wanted kingpins from the Zetas cartel. The DEA then decided to share the information with a federal police force known for having leaks. Once the information got out, the Treviño brothers swore brutal revenge on the family and friends of the informant.

ProPublica pieced together what happened to the border community through interviews with people who witnessed the assault and lost loved ones to the cartel. The reporting stitched together a vivid and horrifying account of what happened in Allende.

“Somos.” draws from the ProPublica report.

The ProPublic report was the first in-depth mention of the massacre in Allende. The interviews from people created a full picture of the carnage and brutality that left a town in shambles. The Netflix miniseries draws that report at length and offers a look into the Allende massacre.

