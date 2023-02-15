Run Don’t Walk: Luis Miguel Just Announced His 2023 Tour

Entertainment

It seems like our very own hada madrina just granted a bucket list wish we’ve had for quite some time — that we never thought would come true. Although many fans thought iconic Mexican singer Luis Miguel retired, it seems like he’s back… and “viene con todo.”

Yes, the rumors are true: “El Sol De México” just announced his 2023 tour, so get ready to sing “La Bikina” at the top of your lungs (with a probably-overpriced concert margarita in hand, but we’ll take it!).

Not much is known yet about the tour, but it’s happening

Luis Miguel is typically quite cryptic, and there’s no doubt his mysterious personality is practically his brand — ever since he came onto the scene at 12 years old. While the singer hasn’t given many details yet about the tour, he did post a simple announcement on Instagram. The post features a photo of Miguel smiling, with the words “Luis Miguel Tour 2023.”

Slightly vague? Yes. But we wouldn’t expect anything less from someone whose family life and relationships are notoriously shrouded in mystery. While Miguel rarely comments on his personal life — which includes a missing mother and a daughter he didn’t recognize for years — he always puts the focus on his music, especially his legendary tours.

There’s no doubt the “Sabes Una Cosa” singer is equal parts mystical, iconic, and bewildering. Still, one thing’s for sure: his concerts are top-tier, and his fans are already freaking out.

There are even unconfirmed rumors about 200 concert dates — and a new album?

While we still don’t know much about this year’s tour, there’s no doubt he will sing classics like “Ahora Te Puedes Marchar” and “Cuando Calienta el Sol”— iconic tracks both you and your mami (and abuela) will love. Even more amazing? The singer’s friend Jorge “Burro” Van Rankin reportedly told “Ventaneando” that Miguel is also giving us a new album.

While the new album is unconfirmed, the tour is definitely happening — and may include a shocking amount of dates. In fact, another one of Miguel’s longtime confidantes Carlos Bremer said that the singer’s tour will include 200 dates. He said, “I talked to [Miguel] two weeks ago, he’s in Spain preparing a 200 date tour.”

While we don’t know just how many dates Miguel will include in his tour, it is rumored he will visit cities in the U.S., Mexico, and across Europe.

Fans quickly reacted to the iconic singer’s unexpected announcement, garnering more than 700,000 likes in less than a day. One fan wrote, “Salió el sol” (yes), while another described, “OKOK 🫡🫡🫡 TAKE MY MONEY 💰.”

Another user joked (?): “Selling my house now, DM for info,” and yet another wrote, “You have my credit card 🫡.” Same, same.

