Diego Boneta Got Special Advice From Luis Miguel That He Couldn’t Tell The Production Crew

By May 24, 2021 at 1:15 pm
Netflix / @diego / Instagram

In our exclusive interview for Latido Music by mitú, Mexican actor Diego Boneta shared with us the best advice real-life Luis Miguel gave him to play the role of El Sol de México in Luis Miguel La Serie, becoming an older version of Miguel in Season 2, his favorite song to perform on the series so far and more.

Watch the interview below:

Diego Boneta performs all of the songs on the show.

Contrary to popular belief, Diego Boneta’s voice is actually the one we listen to in the soundtrack for Luis Miguel La Serie, not just lip-sync.

“This was the most challenging project on every angle: producing, acting, singing. Luis Miguel is Luis Miguel because of his voice. I’ve been singing for 22 years, but I’m not Luis Miguel,” Diego shared. “I had to pretty much learn how to sing again, change my bravado to his, how he pronounces his vocals, it was a trip.”

Miguel actually shared intimate details about his life to help Boneta prepare for the role.

El Sol de México is one of the executive producers of the series, and helped Diego by giving him advice none of the other producers, crew or cast-members to know about.

“Diego, this is just for you. I don’t want this to come out on the show, I don’t want this for the writers to know, this is for you and for your performance,” Diego shared. “We shared this secret between me and him, and it was very special”.

Boneta used the advice to give more to the role of older Miguel.

For Season 2 of Luis Miguel La Serie, Diego had to gain weight and spend over three hours every day in makeup when they had to shoot scenes from the older timeline. One of the best things about the entire experience for Diego was working with Bill Corso, an Academy Award-winning makeup artist who designed older Miguel’s look, and working with a team of Mexican makeup artists who applied it.

“Hasta Que Me Olvides” was his favorite song to perform due to its real-life context in Miguel’s life.

While Miguel’s catalog is extensive and packed with hits, “Hasta Que Me Olvides” was Diego’s favorite song to perform due to its backstory on Season 2.

“I love the musical moments on the show that give you context to where a song comes from, and you’re like ‘Oh wow, this song came from this [moment] or from that event’ and it gives the song a whole new life,” Diego shared.

By March 16, 2021 at 11:30 am
PANTAYA / NETFLIX / JUAN CARLOS POLANCO

For the Latin music fans, there are going to be a lot of TV shows to look forward to that are based on our favorite stars. Legendary Mexican group Bronco’s story is hitting the small screen this week and Luis Miguel’s legacy will be visited again on Netflix next month.

Bronco, La Serie

Starting today on the app Pantaya, Bronco, La Serie will be streaming for the first time in the U.S. The 13-episode series revisits the story of the beloved regional Mexican music group. Mexican actor Luis Alberti is playing the role of Bronco’s Lupe Esparza. He’s supported by Yigael Yadin as Jose Luis “Choche” Villareal, Baltimore Beltran as Javier Villareal, Pablo Asiazarán as Erick Garza, and Raúl Sandoval as Ramiro Delgado. The series is an adaption of the book “Cicatrices de un Corazón” by Esparza.

Luis Miguel: The Series season 2

For the Luis Miguel fans, Netflix recently announced the return of Luis Miguel: The Series on Netflix. Mexican actor Diego Boneta will be revisiting the role of Miguel. The series will be returning on April 18. The first season first aired three years ago on Miguel’s on April 22. Boneta will notably be tackling El Sol de México’s later years in life this time around.

Selena: The Series part two

Another music show to look forward to this year is the second half of Selena: The Series. That will be released on Netflix starting on May 14. With part one ending with the Ven Conmigo album, the next series will be sure to cover Selena’s blockbuster albums like Entre a Mi Mundo and Amor Prohibido.

The Internet Has Some Serious Questions After La Chilindrina Reveals She Was Luis Miguel’s First Love

Entertainment

The Internet Has Some Serious Questions After La Chilindrina Reveals She Was Luis Miguel’s First Love

By August 1, 2019 at 8:38 am
BY  | August 1, 2019 AT 8:38 am

Is La Chilindrina Luis Miguel first girlfriend? La Chilindrina, whose real name is María Antonieta de las Nieves went on a Peruvian TV show called El Valor De La Verdad and revealed that she had dated El Sol de Mexico, aka Luis Miguel aka Luismi, back in the day during the 1980s. 

During a recent talk show appearance, La Chilindra shared a photo of her with a younger Luis Miguel and she declared that she was his “first love.”

The Chavo del Ocho actress let the world know that back in the day she went on a romantic getaway with Luis Miguel in Acapulco. Attached to a lie detector test, which is the premise of the TV show, La Chilindrina had to answer a couple questions about her life. 

TV host Beto Ortiz asked La Chilindrina, “Did you escape from a hotel in Acapulco to enjoy some time with Luis Miguel on a yacht?” 

As soon as he asked that, La Chilindrina looked a little nervous. She paused then wondered how paparazzi would have been able to find that out. But finally, she admitted to it. 

La Chilindrina went on to say that Luis Miguel was flirting with her that day on the yacht, and asked, “Hey nena, do you know who I am?” After that interaction, she boarded the yacht and spent a romantic date with him. According to her, that date was enough for her to become Luis Miguel’s first love. 

As more and more Spanish-language publications began to cover the news, Twitter also went nuts with the news but remained skeptical first and foremost. 

According to the math, if this in fact did take place in the 1980s, Luis Miguel would have been a pre-teen and La Chilindrina would have been in her 30s since she’s about 20 years older than him. (This is a case for the FBI). 

Some wondered whether La Chilindrina was being honest or if it was simply a PR stunt.

I mean, that could be plausible… 

One Twitter user pointed out that it’s not true at all due to the differences in age between La Chilindrina and Luis Miguel.

“It’s just a lie from la Chilindrina, how was she going to have a romantic encounter with Luis Miguel when he was only 12 years old and she was 32 years old?,” the Twitter user wrote. 

Others thought it was pointless of media outlets to pick up these “dumb” chismes that are simply “useless.”

Folks thought that media outlets should be focusing on literally anything else but old gossip. 

Some Twitter users simply didn’t k know how to react other than shocked.

I mean, how could we not have known?!

In case you didn’t know, Luis Miguel has also been romantically linked to Mariah Carey.

According to Remezcla, the two singers dated between 1999 and 2001 but it’s hard to gauge specific details about their love life because Luis Miguel has always been a very private person. But according to a book by Marc Shapiro, the relationship between Mariah Carey and Luis Miguel began in 1998 when they met in Aspen. 

Word on the steer is that they were also supposed to record a duet together at some point, but things just didn’t work out. However, they seemed to make a pretty good team because since they were both superstars, they had a good understanding of what the other was dealing with, being in the spotlight and all. 

And well, this might sound similar to La Chilinfrina’s account of when they allegedly first had their first date but… Mariah Carey and Luis Miguel were also about that yacht life. 

Trouble in paradise began when rumors surfaced that Luis Miguel was not having it after reading the tabloids about Mariah Carey and Eric Benét. It was alleged that she and her former co-star–who was actually dating Halle Berry at the time–were more than friends. Then, around 2001, rumor had it that Luis Miguel ended his relationship with Mariah Carey because she wanted to have kids and he didn’t. 

If you need any more Luis Miguel content, be sure to watch the TV series based on his life on Netflix, starring our fave Diego Boneta. 

