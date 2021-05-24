Diego Boneta Got Special Advice From Luis Miguel That He Couldn’t Tell The Production Crew

Latidomusic

In our exclusive interview for Latido Music by mitú, Mexican actor Diego Boneta shared with us the best advice real-life Luis Miguel gave him to play the role of El Sol de México in Luis Miguel La Serie, becoming an older version of Miguel in Season 2, his favorite song to perform on the series so far and more.

Watch the interview below:

Diego Boneta performs all of the songs on the show.

Kiko Cibrián en la producción de la música de la serie en Detrás del Sol Ep 3. Ve más aquí 👉 https://t.co/3tftAhhUpt

#LuisMiguelLaSerie #LuisMiguelLaSerie2 pic.twitter.com/nIuok219dq — Luis Miguel La Serie (@serieluismiguel) April 26, 2021

Contrary to popular belief, Diego Boneta’s voice is actually the one we listen to in the soundtrack for Luis Miguel La Serie, not just lip-sync.

“This was the most challenging project on every angle: producing, acting, singing. Luis Miguel is Luis Miguel because of his voice. I’ve been singing for 22 years, but I’m not Luis Miguel,” Diego shared. “I had to pretty much learn how to sing again, change my bravado to his, how he pronounces his vocals, it was a trip.”

Miguel actually shared intimate details about his life to help Boneta prepare for the role.

El Sol de México is one of the executive producers of the series, and helped Diego by giving him advice none of the other producers, crew or cast-members to know about.

“Diego, this is just for you. I don’t want this to come out on the show, I don’t want this for the writers to know, this is for you and for your performance,” Diego shared. “We shared this secret between me and him, and it was very special”.

Boneta used the advice to give more to the role of older Miguel.

For Season 2 of Luis Miguel La Serie, Diego had to gain weight and spend over three hours every day in makeup when they had to shoot scenes from the older timeline. One of the best things about the entire experience for Diego was working with Bill Corso, an Academy Award-winning makeup artist who designed older Miguel’s look, and working with a team of Mexican makeup artists who applied it.

“Hasta Que Me Olvides” was his favorite song to perform due to its real-life context in Miguel’s life.

While Miguel’s catalog is extensive and packed with hits, “Hasta Que Me Olvides” was Diego’s favorite song to perform due to its backstory on Season 2.

“I love the musical moments on the show that give you context to where a song comes from, and you’re like ‘Oh wow, this song came from this [moment] or from that event’ and it gives the song a whole new life,” Diego shared.

Porque ustedes lo pidieron 😏

Hasta que me olvides voy a intentarloooo 🎶 ¿Cómo suenan mis metales esta noche? #LuisMiguelLaSerie2 #LuisMiguelLaSerie pic.twitter.com/oj19AC7oHr — Luis Miguel La Serie (@serieluismiguel) April 24, 2021

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com