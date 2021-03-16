Latidomusic

Music on TV: Bronco’s Life Story in ‘La Serie,’ Luis Miguel’s Netflix Show is Returning

For the Latin music fans, there are going to be a lot of TV shows to look forward to that are based on our favorite stars. Legendary Mexican group Bronco’s story is hitting the small screen this week and Luis Miguel’s legacy will be visited again on Netflix next month.

Bronco, La Serie

Starting today on the app Pantaya, Bronco, La Serie will be streaming for the first time in the U.S. The 13-episode series revisits the story of the beloved regional Mexican music group. Mexican actor Luis Alberti is playing the role of Bronco’s Lupe Esparza. He’s supported by Yigael Yadin as Jose Luis “Choche” Villareal, Baltimore Beltran as Javier Villareal, Pablo Asiazarán as Erick Garza, and Raúl Sandoval as Ramiro Delgado. The series is an adaption of the book “Cicatrices de un Corazón” by Esparza.

Luis Miguel: The Series season 2

For the Luis Miguel fans, Netflix recently announced the return of Luis Miguel: The Series on Netflix. Mexican actor Diego Boneta will be revisiting the role of Miguel. The series will be returning on April 18. The first season first aired three years ago on Miguel’s on April 22. Boneta will notably be tackling El Sol de México’s later years in life this time around.

Selena: The Series part two

Another music show to look forward to this year is the second half of Selena: The Series. That will be released on Netflix starting on May 14. With part one ending with the Ven Conmigo album, the next series will be sure to cover Selena’s blockbuster albums like Entre a Mi Mundo and Amor Prohibido.

Selena was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Grammys last night. Her fans are not happy about how brief the tribute turned out to be.

The Lifetime Achievement Award honorees were shouted out in a minutes-long segment.

To be fair to the Grammy Awards, a full-on tribute to Selena was never promised by the show, but her fans still had high hopes. The Tejano music legend and her fellow Lifetime Achievement Award recipients, Salt-N-Pepa, Talking Heads, Marilyn Horne, Lionel Hampton, and Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, were treated to a minutes-long segment that announced them as honorees.

The Selena fans were not happy.

Fans watched the whole three-hour-long telecast with an expectation for Selena to be celebrated in a bigger way. Many fans express their discontent on Twitter following the very short Lifetime Achievement Award segment.

Memes flooded social media as people felt cheated of a Selena tribute.

Some people were not happy with the Selena tribute some felt they were promised. Selena is super important to her fans so if you are going to give them a tribute, make sure you make good on that promise.

There were so many memes.

Selena’s family celebrated her Lifetime Achievement Award on social media.

Selena’s family was still very excited to received the Lifetime Achievement Award on her behalf.

“Thank you to The Recording Academy in recognizing Selena for this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award and a special thank you to Selena’s fans for their love and support to her music and legacy,” read the post with a picture of the award.

Chris Pérez, who was married to Selena, congratulated his late wife on the honor.

Her family also unveiled photos of Selena getting ready for the night that she won her first and only Grammy Award.

In a lead-up to last night’s Grammy Awards, Selena’s family unveiled some rare photos of the singer getting ready for the 1994 Grammy Awards. She can be seen getting her hair done and hanging out in New York City with her sister, Suzette Quintanilla. “We had such a great time,” Suzette commented on the post.

The photos were taken hours before Selena won her first and only competitive Grammy Award. Her LP Selena Live! won in the Best Mexican/American Album category.

Selena Gomez is releasing her very first Latin EP Revelación this week. Singing in Spanish is nothing new for the Mexican-American pop star. Her earliest Spanish-language single dates back to 2010, but those songs weren’t as heavily promoted as her recent EP hits “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo” with Rauw Alejandro. Before you dive into Revelación, here are five of our favorite Gomez hits en español.

“Un Año Sin Lluvia”

In 2009, Gomez teased a Spanish version of her breakthrough hit “Naturally” while promoting the Kiss & Tell album in Spain. It was sadly never released. Her first Latin music single would be “Un Año Sin Lluvia,” the Spanish version of “A Year Without the Rain.” She quenched her Latin American fans’ thirst for music.

“Dices”

In 2011, Gomez released “Dices,” the Spanish version of her When the Sun Goes Down lead single, “Who Says.” Gomez translated one of the most meaningful moments in her discography so that her fans in Latin American could also feel empowered.

“Bidi Bidi Bom Bom”

Selena Gomez is named after another famous Tejana, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. When the late singer’s family put together the Enamorada de Ti remix album in 2012, they invited Gomez to record a virtual duet with her namesake. She added her vocals to the Quintanilla classic “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.”

“Más”

A Spanish-language song from 2009’s Kiss & Tell album saw the light of day in 2014. On For You, a compilation album Gomez released as a gift to her fans, she released “Más.” She still packed a punch on this new version of “More” in Spanish.

“Taki Taki”

Gomez became a force in the Latin music scene thanks to her feature on DJ Snake’s global smash “Taki Taki.” She was joined by Ozuna and Cardi and got to embrace reggaeton beats for the first time. Gomez was ready to turn the fiesta in Spanglish.

