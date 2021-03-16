Music on TV: Bronco’s Life Story in ‘La Serie,’ Luis Miguel’s Netflix Show is Returning

Latidomusic

For the Latin music fans, there are going to be a lot of TV shows to look forward to that are based on our favorite stars. Legendary Mexican group Bronco’s story is hitting the small screen this week and Luis Miguel’s legacy will be visited again on Netflix next month.

Bronco, La Serie

Starting today on the app Pantaya, Bronco, La Serie will be streaming for the first time in the U.S. The 13-episode series revisits the story of the beloved regional Mexican music group. Mexican actor Luis Alberti is playing the role of Bronco’s Lupe Esparza. He’s supported by Yigael Yadin as Jose Luis “Choche” Villareal, Baltimore Beltran as Javier Villareal, Pablo Asiazarán as Erick Garza, and Raúl Sandoval as Ramiro Delgado. The series is an adaption of the book “Cicatrices de un Corazón” by Esparza.

Luis Miguel: The Series season 2

For the Luis Miguel fans, Netflix recently announced the return of Luis Miguel: The Series on Netflix. Mexican actor Diego Boneta will be revisiting the role of Miguel. The series will be returning on April 18. The first season first aired three years ago on Miguel’s on April 22. Boneta will notably be tackling El Sol de México’s later years in life this time around.

Selena: The Series part two

Another music show to look forward to this year is the second half of Selena: The Series. That will be released on Netflix starting on May 14. With part one ending with the Ven Conmigo album, the next series will be sure to cover Selena’s blockbuster albums like Entre a Mi Mundo and Amor Prohibido.

