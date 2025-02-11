Cuddling up and snuggling with your main squeeze is one of the best ways to spend Valentine’s Day. The holiday isn’t about how much you spend on gifts or dinner. Making a very special connection with your special person is the best way to spend the holiday. Sometimes, the special people in your life are your besties. That means you can hang out with your crew and exist with your faves. Spend the days with those you care about watching some great movies. We pulled together a list of movies that put Latino love and friendships front and center. It’s a great way to spend Valentine’s Day.

In the Heights (2021)

In the Heights, starring Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera is the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s stage play. The musical follows a group of friends in Washington Heights fighting against gentrification. The story leads to the 2003 blackout in New York City and their relationship’s wild ride. Throughout the movie, Usnavi and Vanessa have a will they or won’t they thing happening, and the love story highlights Latino love’s joy. Watching their love bloom on the TV while holding your love close is one of the best ways to spend your Valentine’s Day.

Someone Great (2019)

The 2019 Netflix film follows three friends who enjoy one last epic day together following Jenny’s breakup. Jenny Young, a music journalist played by Gina Rodriguez, is devastated by a breakup. Erin Kennedy, played by DeWanda Wise, and Blair Helms, played by Brittany Snow, give her one last incredible day. Her besties spend the day off work to make some last memories before Jenny moves to San Francisco. What follows is a wild adventure of twists and turns and a concert that only happens in New York City. This is a fun-filled movie to celebrate friendship during Valentine’s Day.

Fools Rush In (1997)

Salma Hayek-Pinault plays Isabel Fuentes in this masterful ’90s romantic comedy. Isabel meets Alex Whitman, played by Matthew Perry, and a one-night stand turns into a life-changing moment. Alex learns that Isabel is pregnant months after the one-night stand. Obviously, he decides to uproot his life, leaving behind his bachelor lifestyle and marry Isabel. A job promotion for Alex puts their future in limbo. He is left to decide between his life in Las Vegas and his success in New York City. This one is an extra sweet Valentine’s Day gift.

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Maid in Manhattan is the peak of J.Lo’s acting. The multi-hyphenate entertainer plays Marisa Ventura, a single mom from New York City’s boroughs. She works as a housekeeper in a luxury hotel in Manhattan. Marisa is always a model employee but lets herself try on a guest’s outfit. She gets caught by Christopher Marshall, played by Ralph Fiennes, and has to pretend she is a guest. Their courtship grows, and Marisa eventually has to face the music and tell Christopher who she is. This kind of love story will bring you back to the early 2000s. Get ready for so much nostalgia, perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Hitch (2005)

Will Smith plays Alex “Hitch” Hitchens, a smooth-talking pick-up artist who teaches men how to pick up women. However, Alex becomes enamored with Sara Melas, played by Eva Mendes. Sara is a tabloid journalist trying to dig up dirt on the love life of one of Alex’s clients. Alex quickly becomes a clumsy, less smooth person around Sara and realizes he is in love. Hitch tries to get the woman he loves to fall in love with him. A surprise realization threatens everything Alex has worked for. You can find out what happens on Valentine’s Day when you watch it.