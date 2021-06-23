Tessa Thompson And Salma Hayek Among Latino Entertainers Getting Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Entertainment

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a tourist destination in Los Angeles. Stars line Hollywood Boulevard with entertainers with such prolific careers that they are immortalized in stars under tourists’ feet. A new class of recipients have been named and here are the Latinos made the cut.

Tessa Thompson – Motion Picture

Tessa Thompson has had a diverse career in motion pictures. She played Rikki Carter in the Netflix adaptation of “Dear White People,” Valkyrie in “Thor: Ragnarok,” Agent M in “Men in Black: International,” and Bianca in the Creed franchise. The 37-year-old actress is set to appear in more blockbusters soon and her career is clearly still in an upswing.

Salma Hayek – Motion Picture

Salma Hayek first appeared in Hollywood in Robert Rodriguez’s film “Desperado” and her career has been skyrocketing ever since. She iconically portrayed Frida Kahlo in “Frida.” Since then, she voiced Teresa in “Sausage Party” and starred in “Beatriz at Dinner.” Hayek has been giving Latinos representation in Hollywood for decades and we love to see her.

Angélica Vale – Live Theater/Live Performance

Angélica Vale got her start on the Mexican telenovela “La fea más bella.” Very much an inspiration for “Ugly Betty.” Since then, she has become a telenovela star with several roles over the years. She is clearly very excited to be invited to be part of the newest class of Hollywood Walk of Fame star recipients.

Los Huracanes del Norte – Radio

Los Huracanes del Norte is one Regional Mexican band that has been getting our parents moving for decades. The band has released 900 songs and there is no denying that they are one of the most iconic Mexican bands to ever walk this earth. Thankfully, they are being honored among the rest of the greats!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com