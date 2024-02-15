The stars aligned in Las Vegas for an unforgettable evening at La Cena presented by the NFL, Verizon, NGLmitú, and Equis – a prestigious event hosted by Cristo Fernández (“Ted Lasso”) designed to honor and celebrate the remarkable contributions of Latino professionals across various sectors of media, including sports, television, film, radio, and journalism. La Cena shines a spotlight on the vibrant talent, resilience, and impact of Latino individuals who have enriched the media landscape, breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations.

Created by media and entertainment executive Ruben Garcia, La Cena is a signature, multi-city dinner series designed to connect Latino talent, artists, executives, and community leaders. Our hope is to establish and deepen relationships among this powerful network and to activate their collective influence to accelerate progress for Latinos globally through their art, business, and advocacy.

At the heart of La Cena is the recognition of Latino power and visibility, underscoring the essential role that Latino voices play in shaping cultural narratives and influencing societal perspectives. This special event not only acknowledges individual achievements but also serves as a testament to the collective strength and dynamic presence of the Latino community in the media industry.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Guest, Anthony Ramos and Juan Toscano-Anderson attend La Cena: Las Vegas (Super Bowl LVIII) on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for La Cena: La Vegas)

By gathering to honor these trailblazers, La Cena fosters a sense of unity and pride, reinforcing the importance of diversity, inclusion, and representation. It’s an evening of inspiration, where attendees can expect to be moved by stories of perseverance, creativity, and leadership that exemplify the spirit of Latino excellence.

La Cena Las Vegas is presented in partnership with Verizon as part of the company’s commitment to keeping the Latino community connected with the people and passions they love. Verizon is a longstanding partner of the NFL and will be airing multiple ads during Univision’s broadcast of the Big Game.

As with many past La Cena events, NGLmitú serves as the media partner for the gathering, which aligns with the company’s overall mission of leading within the Latino Media and Entertainment industry.

This special edition of La Cena event was also sponsored by Equis, an organization dedicated to building Latino power and influence. Their support of this event reflects their commitment to amplifying Latino excellence and innovation across industries to build a stronger narrative around the role Latinos play in moving society, business, and culture forward.

La Cena has been hosted in several cities in 2023, including Los Angeles, Austin, New York, and Miami, with hosts including actress and producer America Ferrera (“Barbie”), television producer and showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett (“With Love”), Cris Abrego (Chairman of the Television Academy and CEO, Hyphenate Media Group), Becky G (actress, musician, and entrepreneur), actor and musician Michael Cimino (“Never Have I Ever”), and actor and comedian John Leguizamo (“Leguizamo Does America”).